Emergency: Kangana Ranaut Starrer Finally Gets Release Date

After several delays and roadblocks, Kangana Ranaut's Emergency will finally see the day of light. The political drama has received censor clearance and will now have a theatrical release on January 17, 2025.
Emergency has been written, directed, and headlined by Kangana Ranaut. She is playing the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.
Sharing Emergency release date, Kangana wrote on social media, "17th January 2025 – The epic saga of the nation’s most powerful woman and the moment that altered India’s destiny. #Emergency – Unveils Only in cinemas on 17.01.2025 (sic)!"
Kangana Ranaut's film was embroiled in controversies after several Sikh organisations across India, including in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi, and other states, called for a ban on the film. They claimed that the film misrepresents their community and figures and distorts historical facts.
They approached the CBFC and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, demanding a ban on the film's screening. The controversies delayed the release of the film, which was earlier scheduled to release on September 6.
As per reports, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) reviewed Emergency again and issued around 13 cuts and changes to the film, passing it with a U/A certificate.
The revising committee told the makers to comply with the changes and obtain the certificate for its release in theatres. The list of cuts included removal of a few violent scenes, and a reference to Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale as 'saint or sant' in a dialogue.
Apart from Kangana Ranaut, Emergency also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik.
It has been produced by Zee Studios, Manikarnika Films and Renu Pitti. The dialogues and screenplay are written by Ritesh Shah.