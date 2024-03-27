Art & Entertainment

'Drishyam' Actor Meena Sagar On Reports Of Her Second Marriage: Such Baseless Rumours Have Made Me Sad

Reports of Meena Sagar tying the knot for the second time had surfaced on social media. At a recent media interaction, the actor quashed the speculations.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Updated on:
Meena Sagar is known for her performance in films like ‘Drishyam’, ‘Muthu’, and ‘Shylock’ to name a few. The actor lost her husband in 2022. Following her husband’s demise, the actor has been away from films. However, amidst this hiatus, the news of her second marriage started making rounds. The actor has come forward to quash these reports as rumours.

At a recent media interaction, Meena Sagar addressed the reports of her second marriage which got the rumour mills churning. She talked about how the reports have affected her and her family. She urged the media to verify the facts and then publish any news about her family. News18 quoted the actor saying, “Such baseless rumours have made me sad and my family members. The media should stop publishing information without verifying any news.”

The actor continued, “I have no thoughts of a second marriage now. No one should pay attention to the rumours regarding it.” She had tied the knot with Vidyasagar in 2009. But her husband passed away on June 28, 2022. Vidyasagar was a software engineer.

Ever since her husband’s demise, multiple reports have stated that the actor will tie the knot for the second time. Reports speculated that she is opting for a second marriage in order to secure a stable future for her daughter, Nainika. The reports also stated that the groom was one of Sagar’s family friends.

Apart from quashing these rumours, she also gave her fans updates about her upcoming project. She revealed that she is currently working on a Tamil film, a Malayalam film, and a web series. She was last seen in ‘Bro Daddy’ where she played the role of Annamma.

