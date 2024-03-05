The Hindi adaptation of ‘Drishyam’ was directed by the late Nishikant Kamat. Ajay Devgn and Tabu were roped in to play the characters that were originally portrayed by Mohanlal and Asha Sharath in the Malayalam version. The story revolves around a man who has been accused of committing murder. As the story moves, he fights his battles and also protects his loved ones. The storyline is embedded with enough twists and turns to keep the audience on the edge of their seats as the family's fate hangs in the balance.