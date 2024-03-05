‘Drishyam’ is in the news once again for all the good reasons. The movie is set to be remade into a Hollywood film. While details about this project are under wraps, fans are up in arms over one topic. A certain section of the fans are arguing if ‘Drishyam’ belongs to the Malayalam or the Hindi film industry. In a recent interview, director Jeethu Joseph addressed the issue.
The original ‘Drishyam’ directed by Jeethu Joseph starred Mohanlal. The movie was remade in Hindi starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role. The Ajay Devgn starrer grew to become an instant hit. Speaking on the issue, Manorama quoted Jeethu Joseph saying, “As a filmmaker, I am extremely excited and happy that a film I created is being remade in Hollywood. The film deals with a universal subject. It is a story of family love and security, more than a crime thriller, which is why it has so much appeal among people of different languages."
Joseph continued, “Some of the Hindi films, which were remade in Malayalam and other languages, were more popular than the original. That said and done, those who have watched and loved the movie know the original film starring Mohanlal was directed by me.”
The Hindi adaptation of ‘Drishyam’ was directed by the late Nishikant Kamat. Ajay Devgn and Tabu were roped in to play the characters that were originally portrayed by Mohanlal and Asha Sharath in the Malayalam version. The story revolves around a man who has been accused of committing murder. As the story moves, he fights his battles and also protects his loved ones. The storyline is embedded with enough twists and turns to keep the audience on the edge of their seats as the family's fate hangs in the balance.