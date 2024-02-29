Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam' Franchise Goes International, Set For Remake In Hollywood

After being successful in the Indian and Chinese markets, the famous film franchise ‘Drishyam’ is all set to go global now. The Malayalam cult classic, after its Korean remake, will now be made in Hollywood as well for the English audience. Panorama Studios has joined hands with Gulfstream Pictures and JOAT Films for the English remake.
For the unversed, Gulfstream Pictures is co-founded by Mike Karz and Bill Bindley. The banner has produced the romantic comedy ‘Blended’, starring reunited Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore.
Coming to Panorama Studios, the banner has acquired the international remake rights of first and second parts of ‘Drishyam’ from the original producers, Aashirvad Cinemas. With the film being developed in the US and Korea, a development deal for a Spanish-language version is also being finalised.
Kumar Mangat Pathak, Chairman and Managing Director of Panorama Studios, has taken the rights of the franchise. He said in a press statement, “Drishyam's clever narrative has a universal appeal and we are keen to celebrate this story with audiences worldwide. We are very happy to collaborate with Gulfstream Pictures and JOAT Films to create this story in English for Hollywood. After Korea and Hollywood, our mission is to produce Drishyam in 10 countries in the next three to five years”.
Meanwhile, Mike Karz and Bill Bindley of Gulfstream Pictures, shared in a joint statement, “We are very happy to collaborate with Panorama Studios and JOAT Films on an English language adaptation of ‘Drishyam.’ The film is a timeless thriller that has entranced audiences across the globe. We can't wait to bring the movie to fans here in the U.S."
The remake of the Malayalam film has been made in various languages, including Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Sinhala and Chinese. Now the audience awaits its Korean and English versions, which are in the making.