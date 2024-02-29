Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam' Franchise Goes International, Set For Remake In Hollywood

Kumar Mangat Pathak, Chairman and Managing Director of Panorama Studios, has taken the rights of the franchise. He said in a press statement, “Drishyam's clever narrative has a universal appeal and we are keen to celebrate this story with audiences worldwide. We are very happy to collaborate with Gulfstream Pictures and JOAT Films to create this story in English for Hollywood. After Korea and Hollywood, our mission is to produce Drishyam in 10 countries in the next three to five years”.