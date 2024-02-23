Outlook’s Verdict

If you are aware of Lijo Jose Pellissery’s work, you know you have to expect the unexpected. But when you have Mohanlal on board, you know you have to hit the nail on its head. You cannot deliver an underwhelming story because the actor will give it his all. ‘Malaikottai Vaaliban’ feels like an injustice to Mohanlal. It’s sad to see the actor go above and beyond in a story that feels like it is all over the place. The film needs more than just Mohanlal and beautiful cinematography. It lacks the gravitas to make it a compelling watch. It needed just a little bit more substance and it would have been perfect. I was disappointed when the film ended and it was revealed that there is a sequel on its way. The film does not need a sequel. What the sequel has in store could have been shown in this film if the unnecessary parts were not given much screen time. The movie makes for a good one-time watch, and that’s just about it. I am going with 2.5 stars.