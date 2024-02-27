Siddharth Bodke Gets Married To Titeekshaa Tawde: ‘Drishyam 2’ Actor Hitched To Popular Marathi Actress

Siddharth Bodke had been a household name ever since he started acting as Jagtap Mane in the popular TV serial ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’. He also made ripples when he played David Braganza in ‘Drishyam 2’, which went on to become a huge blockbuster. Now, he has back in the news, and this time it’s for his personal life. Siddharth Bodke got hitched to his longtime partner Titeekshaa Tawde. She is also a really popular actress in Marathi television. Also, she was recently seen in the blockbuster film ‘Saatvya Mulichi Saatvi Mulgi’.
The two of them have been dating for a really long time, and it was the perfect time for them to take their relationship to the next level. Siddharth Bodke and Titeekshaa Tawde’s wedding was attended by many popular stars from the film and TV world. It was a grand occasion which everyone attending would remember for years to come.
Among the popular names, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt were in attendance for the wedding. They were former co-stars to Siddharth Bodke in ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’. If you check out the pictures from the wedding, you’ll see Aishwarya Sharma sporting a peacock green saree. She even accentuated her look with some traditional Marathi jewellery. Neil Bhatt, on the other hand, was colour co-ordinated with his better half. He too was seen sporting a peacock green kurta with white pyjamas. Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt were seen posing happily with the newlyweds.
Aishwarya Sharma took to social media to share pictures with the newly hitched couple. They all were looking stunning. She captioned the pictures as, “एक स्वप्न आज पूर्ण झाले, नाते प्रेमाचे विवाहबद्ध झाल लग्नाच्या मनापासून शुभेच्छा.. Congratulations (sic).” Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma also shared some pictures of themselves from the wedding celebrations.
Ayesha Singh, from ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’, was also seen at the wedding. She is really good friends with Siddharth Bodke in real life. She too shared a glimpse of the varmala ceremony and captioned it as, “A match made in heaven @siddharthbodkeofficial @titeekshaatawde. I was literally in tears (sic).”
Here’s wishing Siddharth Bodke and Titeekshaa Tawde a very happy married life ahead.