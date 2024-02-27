Siddharth Bodke Gets Married To Titeekshaa Tawde: ‘Drishyam 2’ Actor Hitched To Popular Marathi Actress

Siddharth Bodke had been a household name ever since he started acting as Jagtap Mane in the popular TV serial ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’. He also made ripples when he played David Braganza in ‘Drishyam 2’, which went on to become a huge blockbuster. Now, he has back in the news, and this time it’s for his personal life. Siddharth Bodke got hitched to his longtime partner Titeekshaa Tawde. She is also a really popular actress in Marathi television. Also, she was recently seen in the blockbuster film ‘Saatvya Mulichi Saatvi Mulgi’.