Does Sanjay Leela Bhansali Throw Phones On Sets In Anger? Here's What Sonakshi Sinha Has To Say

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for making larger-than-life films. He is known as a perfectionist on sets. Bhansali, who has worked with stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, reportedly throws tantrums on sets. There have been rumours of the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' director throwing phones at actors in anger.
When Sonakshi Sinha was asked about the phone-throwing incident, she told India Today, "Absolute rumours!” and added, “But yes, he is a taskmaster, I won’t deny that. But, he deserves every bit of it because see the kind of work and magic that he creates, right? And if somebody does mess with his vision, I think it’s his right to make sure the work gets done.”
The actress also said that she had heard these rumours of Sanjay Leela Bhansali before working with him. However, she enjoyed collaborating with him as “he’s someone who really appreciates talent”.
Sonakshi said, “He was very happy with me. I also did hear these rumours before I went to work with him, but I was very, very happy to work with him on set. He can be really nurturing when he sees that an actor is delivering exactly what his vision is, so, I’m blessed that I got to see that side of him''.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali made his OTT debut with 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar'. Set in the period of 1920-40, 'Heeramandi' is about the life of the courtesans of Heeramandi in Lahore and how they fought against British rule. Sonakshi played the role of a courtesan Fareedan and she has received rave reviews from critics and audiences. The eight-episode show also stars Manisha Koirala, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal in the lead roles.