Sonakshi Sinha Slams Those Calling 'Heeramandi' Factually Incorrect: When Did We Promise A History Lesson?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut web series, ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar,’ which premiered on Netflix on May 1, is receiving praise for its visual allure and outstanding performances. Nevertheless, there’s a section of audiences that have voiced criticism, claiming that the series does not accurately portray Heera Mandi.
And now, in a conversation with ETimes, the show’s actress, Sonakshi Sinha, responded to this critique, defending the series by emphasizing its fictionalized nature.
The actress, who took on the role of Fareedan on the show, said, “When did we promise people a history lesson? There are inspirations derived from places. Yes, Heera Mandi is a place which exists in Lahore but we never told you that we are going into the history of it. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is an artist and he’s creating a world for you.”
In rebuke to critics who disparage Indian content while lauding international shows, the actress further remarked, “These are the same people who will love ‘Bridgerton’ also. But it’s a very fictionalized version of what it was. So, I think they should treat ‘Heeramandi’ like that too and take it for the entertainment value. In no way is Sanjay sir trying to be realistic. He’s selling you the idea of a dream and a vision, and that’s what he’s known for. I think every filmmaker has his own style and this is his, so I think they should treat the series for what it is.”
Despite facing criticism, ‘Heeramandi’ has resonated strongly with audiences all across the globe. The show premiered at the number two spot on the streaming platform’s weekly top 10 list for non-English language shows. It amassed 4.5 million views and garnered a total viewership of 33 million hours, surpassing various international shows.
Besides Sonakshi, the show also features Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Farida Jalal, Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah, Shekhar Suman and Adhyayan Suman in pivotal roles. It is currently streaming only on Netflix.