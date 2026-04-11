Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 23: Ranveer Singh-Starrer Witnesses Further Dip On 4th Friday

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 23: The earnings of Ranveer Singh witnessed a further dip on the 4th Friday.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
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Dhurandhar 2 box office collection
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection Day 23 Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Dhurandhar 2 entered its fourth week on Day 23.

  • The box office collections slowed down further.

  • It is now inching closer to the Rs 1700 crore mark worldwide.

Dhurandhar 2 box office update: Ranveer Singh-starrer entered its fourth week on Friday (Day 23). The spy actioner continues its box office journey, crossing Rs 1,055 crore in India despite a natural slowdown. The Aditya Dhar directorial has already beaten the lifetime haul of several previous blockbusters, including Animal, Chhaava, Kantara: Chapter 1, Stree, Saiyaara and others. It has also broken the record of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and is eyeing to take over Puhspa 2: The Rule.

A still from ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ (2026) - Jio Studios
Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

BY Sakshi Salil Chavan

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection Day 23

According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar: The Revenge witnessed a further drop of 6.3% drop from Thursday's (Day 22) net collection of Rs 7.15 crore.

On Day 23, the film collected a net of Rs 6.70 crore across 8,492 shows with 13.2% occupancy. The total India net collections stand at Rs 1,055.12 crore, and gross collection is Rs 1,263.26 crore.

Ranveer Singh's film raked in only Rs 2 crore overseas on Day 23, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 408 crore and worldwide gross collection to Rs 1,671.26 crore.

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It is now inching closer to the Rs 1,700 crore mark worldwide.

About Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar: The Revenge shows the rise of Hamza Ali Mazari (played by Singh) in the underworld of Karachi and how he becomes Sher-e-Baloch of Lyari after killing Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna). The film also shows Hamza's backstory as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who becomes an undercover agent after a personal tragedy and infiltrates Lyari's criminal and political network to dismantle the terrorist groups in Pakistan.

Dhurandhar 2 remains steady on Day 22 - Instagram
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 22: Ranveer Singh's Film Remains Steady, Crosses Rs 1665 Crore Mark Worldwide

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Apart from Singh, the film also stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun in significant roles.

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