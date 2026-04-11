Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 23: Ranveer Singh-Starrer Witnesses Further Dip On 4th Friday

Dhurandhar 2 box office update: Ranveer Singh-starrer entered its fourth week on Friday (Day 23). The spy actioner continues its box office journey, crossing Rs 1,055 crore in India despite a natural slowdown. The Aditya Dhar directorial has already beaten the lifetime haul of several previous blockbusters, including Animal, Chhaava, Kantara: Chapter 1, Stree, Saiyaara and others. It has also broken the record of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and is eyeing to take over Puhspa 2: The Rule.