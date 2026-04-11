Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 23: Ranveer Singh-Starrer Witnesses Further Dip On 4th Friday

Summary of this article
Dhurandhar 2 entered its fourth week on Day 23.
The box office collections slowed down further.
It is now inching closer to the Rs 1700 crore mark worldwide.
Dhurandhar 2 box office update: Ranveer Singh-starrer entered its fourth week on Friday (Day 23). The spy actioner continues its box office journey, crossing Rs 1,055 crore in India despite a natural slowdown. The Aditya Dhar directorial has already beaten the lifetime haul of several previous blockbusters, including Animal, Chhaava, Kantara: Chapter 1, Stree, Saiyaara and others. It has also broken the record of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and is eyeing to take over Puhspa 2: The Rule.
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection Day 23
According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar: The Revenge witnessed a further drop of 6.3% drop from Thursday's (Day 22) net collection of Rs 7.15 crore.
On Day 23, the film collected a net of Rs 6.70 crore across 8,492 shows with 13.2% occupancy. The total India net collections stand at Rs 1,055.12 crore, and gross collection is Rs 1,263.26 crore.
Ranveer Singh's film raked in only Rs 2 crore overseas on Day 23, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 408 crore and worldwide gross collection to Rs 1,671.26 crore.
It is now inching closer to the Rs 1,700 crore mark worldwide.
About Dhurandhar 2
Dhurandhar: The Revenge shows the rise of Hamza Ali Mazari (played by Singh) in the underworld of Karachi and how he becomes Sher-e-Baloch of Lyari after killing Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna). The film also shows Hamza's backstory as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who becomes an undercover agent after a personal tragedy and infiltrates Lyari's criminal and political network to dismantle the terrorist groups in Pakistan.
Apart from Singh, the film also stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun in significant roles.