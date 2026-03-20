Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh's Film Becomes Biggest Hindi Opener Of All Time

Summary of this article
Dhurandhar 2 has become the biggest Hindi opener of all time.
Ranveer Singh-starrer has crossed Rs 140 crore domestically, including Rs 43 crore from paid previews
The film has earned Rs 236.63 crore worldwide.
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Update: Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge had a tremendous opening at the box office. The Aditya Dhar directorial opened to mixed reviews with many calling the film "deadlier" and "gripping" than the first, while some felt that the sequel lacked musical depth and novelty. Many even labelled it as a "propaganda" film. Despite mixed reactions, Dhurandhar 2 has also found its audience, like the previous outing. It has surpassed the opening day collection of the first instalment, crossing the Rs 100 crore mark.
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection Day 1
As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs 102.55 crore nett in India—four times higher than Dhurandhar. With Rs 43 crore earned from paid previews (held on March 18), Dhurandhar 2’s total box office collection stands at Rs 145.5 crore nett.
Its Hindi version contributed Rs 99.10 crore from 19,500 shows with 73.6% occupancy. As there were some technical glitches and content issues in the dubbed versions, the regional versions of the film couldn't rake in much. Telugu recorded Rs 2.12 crore with 59% occupancy from 1,112 shows. Tamil earned Rs 1.16 crore with 39% occupancy in 958 shows, Malayalam earned Rs 0.09 crore at a 80% occupancy across 96 shows and Kannada scored the lowest with only Rs 0.08 crore with 46% occupancy from 62 shows.
Dhurandhar 2 has overtaken Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan's first-day collections. It has also surpassed the opening day collections of Prabhas’ Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD, and is now set to cross Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2.
The spy actioner has now entered the top 5 list of highest opening day grossers in India, alongside Pushpa 2: The Rule (Rs 164.25 cr), RRR (Rs 133 cr), Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 121 cr) and KGF 2 (Rs 116 cr).
It has also become the highest-opening Hindi film. It has raked in Rs 236.63 crore worldwide (early estimates).