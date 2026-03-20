Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh's Film Becomes Biggest Hindi Opener Of All Time

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Update: Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge had a tremendous opening at the box office. The Aditya Dhar directorial opened to mixed reviews with many calling the film "deadlier" and "gripping" than the first, while some felt that the sequel lacked musical depth and novelty. Many even labelled it as a "propaganda" film. Despite mixed reactions, Dhurandhar 2 has also found its audience, like the previous outing. It has surpassed the opening day collection of the first instalment, crossing the Rs 100 crore mark.