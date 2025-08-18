Coolie Vs War 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Rajinikanth's Film Dominates Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR Starrer

Coolie and War 2, which hit the theatres on August 14, wrapped up its first weekend of release. Both films opened to mixed reviews, but Rajinikanth-starrer made a thunderous opening of Rs 65 crore, whereas Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-starrer earned Rs 52 crore on Day 1. Coolie saw a decline in its collections after the first day. War 2 witnessed a slight growth on Day 2, but on Day 3 and Day 4, the collections dropped. On Saturday and Sunday, they gave a tough competition to each other at the box office. However, Coolie continues to outperform War 2.