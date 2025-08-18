Coolie Vs War 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Rajinikanth's Film Dominates Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR Starrer

Coolie is way ahead of War 2 at the box office
Both films hit the theatres on August 14
Rajinikanth starrer will cross the Rs 200 crore mark in India today
Coolie and War 2, which hit the theatres on August 14, wrapped up its first weekend of release. Both films opened to mixed reviews, but Rajinikanth-starrer made a thunderous opening of Rs 65 crore, whereas Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-starrer earned Rs 52 crore on Day 1. Coolie saw a decline in its collections after the first day. War 2 witnessed a slight growth on Day 2, but on Day 3 and Day 4, the collections dropped. On Saturday and Sunday, they gave a tough competition to each other at the box office. However, Coolie continues to outperform War 2.
Coolie box office collection Day 4
On Day 4, Coolie earned an estimated Rs 35 crore nett in India, as per a report in Sacnilk. With this, the domestic nett collection in the first four days has reached 194.25 crore. Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial will surely cross the Rs 200 crore mark today.
It has reportedly sailed past the Rs 300 crore mark at the worldwide box office.
An excerpt from the Outlook India review of Coolie reads, "Coolie, despite all its flaws is an out-and-out Rajini rollercoaster—style, drama, action, and emotion—all at full throttle. The background score by Anirudh Ravichander lifts every scene, especially the action sequences, which are often too long-drawn to keep you at the edge of your seat."
War 2 box office collection Day 4
The spy thriller witnessed a massive drop on Saturday, after its Rs 57.35 crore haul on Friday. On Saturday, it amassed Rs 33.25 crore, followed by a further decline in collection on Sunday, as it minted Rs 31 crore. The total box office collection of Ayan Mukerji's film stands at Rs 173.60 crore in four days.
However, as per the film's team, War 2 has collected Rs 187 crore in India in the Independence Day weekend, and the gross collection stands at Rs 228 crore after 4 days.
An excerpt from the Outlook India review of War 2 reads, "While suspension of disbelief is a standard expectation for action cinema, War 2’s relentless hero invincibility—escaping traps, sweeping armies while injured, rising from apparent death—feels deeply unsatisfying. War 2 stands as an unworthy sequel, offering little narrative advancement. Predictable and flat, it leaves the viewer high and dry."