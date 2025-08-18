Coolie Vs War 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Rajinikanth's Film Dominates Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR Starrer

Coolie Vs War 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Rajinikanth starrer will cross the Rs 200 crore mark today. Hrithik Roshan's film lags behind Coolie.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Coolie Vs War 2 box office
Coolie Vs War 2 box office collection day 4 Photo: IMDb
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Coolie is way ahead of War 2 at the box office

  • Both films hit the theatres on August 14

  • Rajinikanth starrer will cross the Rs 200 crore mark in India today

Coolie and War 2, which hit the theatres on August 14, wrapped up its first weekend of release. Both films opened to mixed reviews, but Rajinikanth-starrer made a thunderous opening of Rs 65 crore, whereas Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-starrer earned Rs 52 crore on Day 1. Coolie saw a decline in its collections after the first day. War 2 witnessed a slight growth on Day 2, but on Day 3 and Day 4, the collections dropped. On Saturday and Sunday, they gave a tough competition to each other at the box office. However, Coolie continues to outperform War 2.

Coolie box office collection Day 4

On Day 4, Coolie earned an estimated Rs 35 crore nett in India, as per a report in Sacnilk. With this, the domestic nett collection in the first four days has reached 194.25 crore. Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial will surely cross the Rs 200 crore mark today.

It has reportedly sailed past the Rs 300 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

An excerpt from the Outlook India review of Coolie reads, "Coolie, despite all its flaws is an out-and-out Rajini rollercoaster—style, drama, action, and emotion—all at full throttle. The background score by Anirudh Ravichander lifts every scene, especially the action sequences, which are often too long-drawn to keep you at the edge of your seat."

Rajinikanth in Coolie - IMDB
Coolie Review | Rajinikanth Delivers Yet Another Blockbuster As Cinema Exits The Hall

BY Lalita Iyer

War 2 box office collection Day 4

The spy thriller witnessed a massive drop on Saturday, after its Rs 57.35 crore haul on Friday. On Saturday, it amassed Rs 33.25 crore, followed by a further decline in collection on Sunday, as it minted Rs 31 crore. The total box office collection of Ayan Mukerji's film stands at Rs 173.60 crore in four days.

However, as per the film's team, War 2 has collected Rs 187 crore in India in the Independence Day weekend, and the gross collection stands at Rs 228 crore after 4 days.

 War 2's worldwide box office collection has crossed Rs 200 crore.

An excerpt from the Outlook India review of War 2 reads, "While suspension of disbelief is a standard expectation for action cinema, War 2’s relentless hero invincibility—escaping traps, sweeping armies while injured, rising from apparent death—feels deeply unsatisfying. War 2 stands as an unworthy sequel, offering little narrative advancement. Predictable and flat, it leaves the viewer high and dry."

Kabir (Hritik Roshan) and Vikram (N.T. Rama Rao Jr.) In War 2 (2025) - IMDB
War 2 Review | Hrithik & NTR Jr’s Homoerotic Tension The Only Explosion In A Punctured Plot

BY Sakshi Salil Chavan

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Suryakumar Yadav To Lead 15-member Team; Gill Named Vice-captain

  2. Asia Cup 2025: From Shubman Gill Return To Shreyas Iyer's Exclusion – Three Surprises From India's Squad Announcement

  3. India Announce Squad For ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Who's In, Who's Out

  4. Australia Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Maharaj Fifer Floors Hosts As Proteas Win By 98 Runs

  5. PCB Central Contracts 2025: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan Demoted, No Category A Players

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu Lose In Mixed Doubles Round Of 16

  2. Raducanu/Alcaraz Vs Pegula/Draper Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  3. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Withdraws From Mixed Doubles Due To Illness

  4. Danilovic/Djokovic Vs Andreeva/Medvedev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  5. V Williams/Opelka Vs Muchova/Rublev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open Round Of 16 Match

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Shimla's Bizarre Water Crisis: Dry Spell During Monsoon Explained

  2. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  3. The Tariff Weapon: India At The Crossroads

  4. Rahul Gandhi Accuses EC- BJP Of A 'Vote Chori Partnership'

  5. Opposition Set to Announce Joint VP Candidate, Likely Tamil Nadu Face Against NDA’s Radhakrishnan

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Thaw In India-China Ties As Wang Yi Lands In Delhi

  2. The Tariff Weapon: India At The Crossroads

  3. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  4. Modi To Attend SCO Summit As India-China Relations Show Upward Trend, Says NSA Doval

  5. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks

Latest Stories

  1. Matthew Perry Death Case: 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Agrees To Plead Guilty In Friends Actor Overdose Case

  2. Thama Teaser: Ayushmann, Rashmika Starrer Promises An Eternal Love Story With Supernatural Twist

  3. Virgo Zodiac Sign - Grounded, Graceful, And Goal-Oriented

  4. AR Murugadoss Reveals It Was 'Not Easy' To Work With Salman Khan In Sikandar: He Turns Up On Set Only By 8 PM

  5. Mumbai Weather Today: Heavy Rains Trigger Red Alert, Schools Closed, and Airlines Issue Advisory

  6. August 19, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Aries, Leo, and Aquarius

  7. Girl Therapy, Girl Dinner: The Trivialisation Of Female Coping Mechanisms In Digital Culture

  8. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks