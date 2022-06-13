Chris Hemsworth Helped Wife Elsa Pataky To Get In Shape For 'Interceptor'

Actress Elsa Pataky worked really hard to get in shape for ‘Interceptor’. The 45-year-old actress has upped her workouts in recent months after pushing herself hard to be in peak physical condition for her role as soldier JJ Collins in the new action film, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"I've been always been really into fitness. I like doing gym or yoga, either the gym or just at home, whatever I have," Pataky, who has always been "really into fitness," said.

"I've been doing more lately, because I worked really hard for the movie to just get really strong. I really felt all the changes in my body. The weights really tone your muscles and your body to keep everything strong," she added.

She admitted getting older has taken a toll on her body. Pataky told Australia's Marie Claire magazine, "With age, everything feels like (shrugs)... it's gravity. Turn that gravity off!"

And the Spanish star knows hitting the gym will always make her feel good.

She added, "I love the endorphins (you get from working out). Even when I'm in a low energy, working out gives me that power to just go through the day. It makes me feel really good. It makes me happy. I do that at least three times a week if I can. It's just finding the moments, even though sometimes we get busy, it's just like, 'Okay, just half an hour.'"

Pataky was able to turn to her husband and actor Chris Hemsworth, with whom she shares her kids India, nine, and seven-year-old twins Sasha and Tristan, for tips and advice on building muscle for the role.

She previously said, "He gives good tips, especially about nutrition. He was shooting the latest 'Thor' movie while I was doing 'Interceptor', so we took turns training and looking after the kids."

[With Inputs From IANS]