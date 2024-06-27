‘Batman: Caped Crusader’ Trailer: Gear Up For The Animated Series On The Iconic Superhero

Prime Video, on June 26, released the official trailer for the highly awaited new animated series from Warner Bros. Animation, Bad Robot Productions, and 6th & Idaho, titled 'Batman: Caped Crusader'. The series will be available to stream on Prime Video beginning on Thursday, August 1.
The series stars Hamish Linklater (Midnight Mass, The Big Short) as Batman/Bruce Wayne, Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets, The Lizzie Borden Chronicles) as Catwoman/Selina Kyle, Jamie Chung (Stone Cold Fox, Junction) as Harley Quinn/Dr. Harleen Quinzel, and Diedrich Bader (Harley Quinn, Better Things) as Harvey Dent/Two-Face, along with a star-studded ensemble cast including: Minnie Driver, Mckenna Grace, Eric Morgan Stuart, Michelle C. Bonilla, Krystal Joy Brown, John DiMaggio, Paul Scheer, Reid Scott, Tom Kenny, Jason Watkins, Gary Anthony Williams, Dan Donohue, David Krumholtz, Haley Joel Osment and Toby Stephens. Watch the trailer here:
Coming to ‘Batman: Caped Crusader’, it focuses on how criminals run rampant and law-abiding citizens live in a constant state of fear in Gotham City. It is then that Bruce Wayne becomes the BATMAN, and attracts unexpected allies but his actions have unforeseen ramifications.
‘Batman: Caped Crusader’ is a reimagining of the Batman mythology through the visionary lens of executive producers J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves and Bruce Timm. Based on DC characters, Batman: Caped Crusader hails from Warner Bros. Animation, Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions and Reeves’ 6th & Idaho. Along with Abrams, Reeves and Timm, Batman: Caped Crusader executive producers include Ed Brubaker, James Tucker, Daniel Pipski, Rachel Rusch Rich, and Sam Register.