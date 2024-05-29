Warner Bros. Launches “Multiversus”, A Free-To-Play Fighter Game With Popular Characters Like Batman, Superman, The Joker, And More

Warner Bros. Games announced the official launch of MultiVersus, a free-to-play platform fighter video game now available on PlayStation 5 (PS5) and PlayStation 4 consoles, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. The game features full cross-play and cross-progression support, ensuring players can seamlessly enjoy the game across multiple platforms
Developed by Player First Games with production support and live management by Warner Bros. Games San Diego, MultiVersus brings together an ever-growing roster of characters from various Warner Bros. Discovery franchises. This launch coincides with the debut of Season 1: Puns & Villainy, which introduces new fighters like the DC Super-Villain The Joker, Jason Voorhees from the Friday the 13th franchise, Banana Guard from Adventure Time, and Agent Smith from The Matrix, who will join the lineup later this season.
Latest features and modes
MultiVersus will offer a unique gaming experience with its addition of the new PvE (Player vs. Environment) mode called Rifts. This mode presents players with unexpected twists, providing a refreshing alternative to the traditional competitive PvP matches. The game also features a variety of reimagined environments, including new maps inspired by the beloved animated series Dexter’s Laboratory and The Powerpuff Girls.
“With the official launch of MultiVersus, we're offering players a free-to-play gaming experience with a great and growing lineup of iconic Warner Bros. Discovery characters to choose from,” said David Haddad, President, Warner Bros. Games. “Our mission is to make the game fun and accessible for both casual and competitive players with ever-improving gameplay elements to enjoy solo or with friends.”
“As a dream project for our team, we couldn’t be more excited to officially launch MultiVersus. With such a deep roster of beloved characters, we’ve made sure to put a ton of care into every fighter, making each feel special in the way they look and feel, as well as their unique move set and combat mechanics. And with our PvE mode, Rifts, now in addition to PvP, we have more ways to play MultiVersus, coupled with our tailor-made rollback netcode to support online gameplay, making it easier for all players to enjoy a seamless experience,” Tony Huynh, Co-Founder and Game Director of Player First Games, expressed his excitement about the launch.
Exciting and popular character roster
The game's character roster is expansive, featuring iconic figures such as The Joker (DC), Jason Voorhees (Friday the 13th), Banana Guard (Adventure Time), and Agent Smith (The Matrix) join the lineup of Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Harley Quinn, and Black Adam; Shaggy and Velma (Scooby-Doo); Bugs Bunny, Tasmanian Devil a.k.a. Taz, and Marvin the Martian (Looney Tunes); Arya Stark (Game of Thrones); Tom & Jerry (Tom and Jerry); Finn the Human and Jake the Dog (Adventure Time); Steven Universe and Garnet (Steven Universe); Iron Giant (The Iron Giant), LeBron James (Space Jam: A New Legacy); Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith (Rick and Morty); Gizmo and Stripe (Gremlins); and an extraordinary original creature named Reindog. The roster will continue to expand with new characters introduced in future seasonal updates.
Multiple game modes and enhanced gameplay
MultiVersus offers various ways to play, both online and locally. The new Rifts mode features PvE experiences with boss fights, mini-games, and unique rewards, serving as a platform for players to learn mechanics, test characters, and refine skills, whether solo or cooperatively online. The game also includes a 2 vs. 2 team-based cooperative mode, 1 vs. 1 matches, 4-player free-for-all, co-op vs. A.I., custom online lobbies, The Lab (practice mode), tutorials, and local play matches supporting up to four players.
The game's environments dynamically change, with new maps like Dexter’s Laboratory and the City of Townsville, featuring The Powerpuff Girls' villain Mojo Jojo. These are complemented by familiar settings such as the Batcave (DC), Tree Fort (Adventure Time), Scooby’s Haunted Mansion (Scooby-Doo), and Sky Arena (Steven Universe).
This latest model features high-quality production values, including improved visuals and lighting that emphasize character detail and bring players closer to the action. The game utilizes tailor-made rollback netcode to support online play and ensure smooth gameplay experiences.
Adding to the immersive experience, MultiVersus features top-tier voice talent, including Mark Hamill as The Joker, Kevin Conroy as Batman, Tara Strong as Harley Quinn, George Newbern as Superman, Maisie Williams as Arya Stark, Matthew Lillard as Shaggy, and Estelle as Garnet, among others.