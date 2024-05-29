Warner Bros. Launches “Multiversus”, A Free-To-Play Fighter Game With Popular Characters Like Batman, Superman, The Joker, And More

“As a dream project for our team, we couldn’t be more excited to officially launch MultiVersus. With such a deep roster of beloved characters, we’ve made sure to put a ton of care into every fighter, making each feel special in the way they look and feel, as well as their unique move set and combat mechanics. And with our PvE mode, Rifts, now in addition to PvP, we have more ways to play MultiVersus, coupled with our tailor-made rollback netcode to support online gameplay, making it easier for all players to enjoy a seamless experience,” Tony Huynh, Co-Founder and Game Director of Player First Games, expressed his excitement about the launch.