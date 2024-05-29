United States

Double Cicada Brood Event: Google Celebrates Cicada-Geddon With An Animated Doodle

Google's Doodle of the Day for May 29, 2024, celebrates the Double Cicada Brood Event, a rare phenomenon where two distinct cicada broods emerge simultaneously.

Google
Google's Double Cicada Brood Event Doodle Photo: Google
info_icon

Google’s Doodle of the Day for May 29, 2024, springs to life with an animated celebration of one of nature's rarest spectacles: the Double Cicada Brood Event. Called as “cicada-geddon,” this rare event marks the simultaneous emergence of two distinct cicada broods — Brood XIII and Brood XIX.

Google’s “Double Cicada Brood Event” doodle under key theme – insect, celebrates the emergence of cicadas from under the soil. This event is as uncommon as it is strange to witness. Cicada-geddon is currently America’s one the major events because it is happening after 200 years.

Googles Double Cicada Brood Event Doodle
Google's Double Cicada Brood Event Doodle Photo: Google
info_icon

Brood XIII cicadas emerge every 17 years, predominantly in the Midwest, while Brood XIX surfaces every 13 years, spreading across the Midwest and Southeast. The last time these two broods emerged together was over 200 years ago. This year, states like Illinois will witness the remarkable sight of both broods crawling up from the soil at the same time.

These two inches long insects and iridescent wings, with bright red eyes, begin their journey above ground when temperatures reach approximately 64°F. Despite their long underground hibernation, lasting 13 or 17 years, cicadas stay above ground only for about five weeks before they return to the earth.

Some areas have already witnessed cicadas emergence, while some are yet to be amazed. To add to the astonishment, a rare blue-eyed cicada was also spotted in Illinois.

Cicadas 2024 Map - Getty Images
Cicadas 2024 Map: Everything About The Rare Double Emergence Of Broods XIII And XIX Across U.S. States

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

During this brief period, cicadas are everywhere, filling the air with their distinctive buzzing. Their shells pile up on trees and sidewalks. Despite their overwhelming numbers — flying by the trillions — cicadas are harmless. They don't sting, bite, or pose any threat to humans.

Google’s May 29 Doodle perfectly encapsulates the essence of this rare event. The animation brings to life the swarm of cicadas, their rhythmic buzzing, and their fleeting, magical appearance above ground.

null - null
What Travelers Should Know About 2024 Hurricane Season Forecast Before Planning Their Trips

BY Harshita Das

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: Doctor Accused Of Replacing Blood Sample Was Made Forensics HOD At Insistence Of Minister And MLA, Claims Hospital Dean
  2. 15 Injured As Heap Of Firecrackers Explodes During Lord Jagannath's Festival In Puri
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Digital Recreation Of Accident Scene In The Works, Police To Use AI Tools
  4. Bihar Student Death: 5 More Suspects Identified In Murder Of Patna College Student
  5. Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Halted Amid Central Railways' Mega Block, 930 Trains Cancelled | Details
Entertainment News
  1. Natasha Stankovic Shares First Post Amid Rumours Of Divorce From Hardik Pandya - View Pic Inside
  2. ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’: Chewbacca Steals The Show At London Premiere – View Pics
  3. ‘Moana 2’ Teaser Review: Dwayne Johnson Is Back As The Demigod Maui And With Auli’i Cravalho, He Promises To Steal Your Hearts
  4. ‘Wolfs’ Trailer Review: George Clooney And Brad Pitt’s Comedic Timing Will Get You ROFL
  5. Esha Deol Says Dharmendra Was ‘Protective As A Male’: He Wanted To Keep Us More Private
Sports News
  1. Riyan Parag Declares: "You'll Have To Pick Me For Team India Eventually"
  2. Anderson Retirement: Lyon Stunned, Believes Veteran 'Still England's Best Bowler'
  3. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 2: Seeds Of Success Sown In 2007 - Trip Down Memory Lane
  4. Rodrygo Hits Out At Madrid Exit Speculation Ahead Of Mbappe Switch
  5. Euro 2024: Mbappe's Madrid Move Nears But Deschamps Focused On France Collective
World News
  1. South Korea Says North Korea Has Fired Barrage Of Missiles Toward Its Eastern Waters
  2. From Fitness Freak To Stabbing Spree Maniac; Everything About Jared Ravizza
  3. Virgin Atlantic Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Edinburgh After Mid-Flight Nose Gear Complications
  4. France Next To Recognise Palestine? Macron Offers 'Prospect', Urges Palestinian Authority For Reforms
  5. Bette Nash, World's Longest-Serving Flight Attendant, Dies At 88 After 70-Year Career With American Airlines
Latest Stories
  1. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Maha Congress Alleges Role Of MLA's Son; Seeks CBI Probe And Resignation Of Fadnavis
  4. Sports News Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Naomi Osaka In French Open Thriller
  5. Malayalam Filmmaker Omar Lulu Slammed With Sexual Assault Charges, Kochi Police Files FIR
  6. Elections 2024: 'Who Needs Cameras For Meditation,' Says Mamata In Dig At PM; Shah Challenges RaGa To 'Touch' Adivasi Quota
  7. French Open 2024, Day 2 Recap: Nadal Bids Goodbye To Roland Garros; Medvedev Survives Scare To Progress