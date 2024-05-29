Double Cicada Brood Event: Google Celebrates Cicada-Geddon With An Animated Doodle

Google’s Doodle of the Day for May 29, 2024, springs to life with an animated celebration of one of nature's rarest spectacles: the Double Cicada Brood Event. Called as “cicada-geddon,” this rare event marks the simultaneous emergence of two distinct cicada broods — Brood XIII and Brood XIX.
Google’s “Double Cicada Brood Event” doodle under key theme – insect, celebrates the emergence of cicadas from under the soil. This event is as uncommon as it is strange to witness. Cicada-geddon is currently America’s one the major events because it is happening after 200 years.
Brood XIII cicadas emerge every 17 years, predominantly in the Midwest, while Brood XIX surfaces every 13 years, spreading across the Midwest and Southeast. The last time these two broods emerged together was over 200 years ago. This year, states like Illinois will witness the remarkable sight of both broods crawling up from the soil at the same time.
These two inches long insects and iridescent wings, with bright red eyes, begin their journey above ground when temperatures reach approximately 64°F. Despite their long underground hibernation, lasting 13 or 17 years, cicadas stay above ground only for about five weeks before they return to the earth.
Some areas have already witnessed cicadas emergence, while some are yet to be amazed. To add to the astonishment, a rare blue-eyed cicada was also spotted in Illinois.
During this brief period, cicadas are everywhere, filling the air with their distinctive buzzing. Their shells pile up on trees and sidewalks. Despite their overwhelming numbers — flying by the trillions — cicadas are harmless. They don't sting, bite, or pose any threat to humans.
Google’s May 29 Doodle perfectly encapsulates the essence of this rare event. The animation brings to life the swarm of cicadas, their rhythmic buzzing, and their fleeting, magical appearance above ground.