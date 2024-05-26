United States

Periodical Cicadas Emergence: Rare Blue-Eyed Cicada Spotted In Illinois

A rare blue-eyed female Magicicada cassini cicada was spotted at The Morton Arboretum in Lisle, Illinois, during the emergence of periodical cicadas.

Blue-eyed Cicada
During the ongoing emergence of periodical cicadas, a rare sight at The Morton Arboretum in Lisle, Illinois was witnessed when a blue-eyed female Magicicada cassini cicada was spotted. It was first discovered by a visitor. Later, the unique creature was brought to the Children's Garden by Senior Horticulturist Kate Myroup.

A few fortunate people had the chance to see it up close on Friday at the arboretum in Lisle, Illinois before it was released back into the wild. Cicadas, commonly having red-eyes, are emerging in great numbers in Chicago these days.

The Cicadas Have Arrived In Illinois: Key Facts And FAQs

The unusual blue-eyed cicada took flight from its enclosure and landed on the pants of Stephanie Adams, the arboretum's plant health care leader. Intrigued young visitors took the chance to snap some photos of the rare insect.

"It's a casualty of the job," Adams said, who frequently is surrounded by the bugs.

According to Floyd W. Shockley, collections manager of the Department of Entomology at the Smithsonian Institute, blue-eyed cicadas are rare, but their occurrences is not very known.

The sighting coincides with the 2024 emergence of periodical cicadas, which appear every 13 or 17 years. Currently, the 17-year brood is emerging in areas as far north as Lisle. Three different species are coming out of the ground, attaching to trees, shedding their exoskeletons, and creating a spectacular display.

"The appearance of them on the trees, just the sheer volume of them, looks like science fiction," Adams said. "It's definitely something to see."

