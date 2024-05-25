Manhattanhenge Returns To NYC, Check Out When And Where To Witness This Golden Delight!

New York City’s iconic sunset, Manhattanhenge, is set to spread the beauty once again. This cosmic phenomenon, where the sun aligns perfectly with the Manhattan street grid, creates a breathtaking, glowing display among the skyscrapers. Occurring twice a year, this year’s full sun events will be visible on May 29 and July 12, while the half sun will be seen on May 28 and July 13.
The name of this phenomenon was given by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, and it is inspired by "Stonehenge," the prehistoric stone circle in England designed to align with the sun's movements. Unlike a perfect north-south and east-west grid, Manhattan’s streets are rotated approximately 29 degrees clockwise. During the summer solstice, the sun sets about 32 degrees north of the true west. This alignment causes the sun to set in line with Manhattan's grid a few weeks before and after the solstice, providing celestial delight.
“As a kid, I visited Stonehenge, I was very impressed with the fact that ancient peoples made these vertical stone monuments and Stonehenge itself is actually an observatory. And no one knew that until an astronomer figured that out,” deGrasse Tyson said in a 2018 interview while discussing the inspiration behind Manhattangenge.
To get the best view of Manhattanhenge, one can head to Manhattan Cross Streets. The American Museum of Natural History suggests finding a spot as far east as possible with clear views of New Jersey across the Hudson River.
When will 2024 Manhattanhenge be visible?
- Tuesday, May 28, 8:13 p.m. (half sun)
- Wednesday, May 29, 8:12 p.m. (full sun)
- Saturday, July 13, 8:21 p.m. (half sun)
- Friday, July 12, 8:20 p.m. (full sun)
What are the best viewing locations for Manhattanhenge?
- 14th Street
- 23rd Street
- 34th Street
- 42nd Street