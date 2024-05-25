Manhattanhenge Returns To NYC, Check Out When And Where To Witness This Golden Delight!

The name of this phenomenon was given by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, and it is inspired by "Stonehenge," the prehistoric stone circle in England designed to align with the sun's movements. Unlike a perfect north-south and east-west grid, Manhattan’s streets are rotated approximately 29 degrees clockwise. During the summer solstice, the sun sets about 32 degrees north of the true west. This alignment causes the sun to set in line with Manhattan's grid a few weeks before and after the solstice, providing celestial delight.