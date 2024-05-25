One-Year-Old Ghanaian Boy Becomes World's Youngest Artist, Guinness World Records Declares

A toddler from Ghana, Ace-Liam Nana Sam Ankrah, has made history by becoming the world's youngest artist, as recognized by Guinness World Records. Ace-Liam was just 1 year and 152 days old when he received the prestigious title, having started painting at the tender age of six months.
Ace-Liam’s mother, Chantelle Kuukua Eghan, is herself an artist. She introduced him to painting as a way to keep him entertained while she worked on a piece commissioned for Miss Universe 2023. Eghan set up her infant with a canvas and paint, and was amazed by the vibrant artwork he created. She named her child’s first piece “The Crawl.”
Eghan said that Ace-Liam already knew what colors complement each other. “His paintings show someone who is intrigued about discovering things," she said.
With time, Ace-Liam’s interest in painting grew more. Now, he would paint in their home studio, standing at his mini easel with his own apron and paint palette. He often calls on his mother to help him open the colors he chooses for his sessions, which can last anywhere from a few minutes to several days. “Once he’s done, he says, ‘Mama finish,’” Eghan told Guinness. “Every painting is an expression of his curiosity and joy in discovering new things.”
Ace-Liam soon built a portfolio by creating new colorful creations. His burgeoning talent quickly garnered attention when his work was exhibited at the Museum of Science and Technology in Accra, Ghana, from December to early January. At the exhibition, nine out of ten show pieces created by Ace-Liam were sold. Among his admirers was Ghana’s first lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, who attended the exhibit and commissioned a piece from him.
Having sold 15 pieces and participated in a professional public exhibition, one-year-old Ace-Liam met the criteria to be recognized as the world's youngest artist, a title he officially received last week. "When I opened the email, I just broke down and thanked God," Eghan told the BBC.
Eghan hopes this recognition will open doors for her son, allowing him to secure scholarships to nurture his talents and opportunities to sell his art internationally. “Every child is unique, and nurturing their passions can lead to amazing discoveries and achievements,” she told Guinness. She aims to shine a light on art appreciation and encourage others to foster children’s talents.