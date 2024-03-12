Babil Khan Recalls His First Encounter With Shah Rukh Khan On 'Billu' Sets: I Jumped On His Leg, Clung Onto Him

Further elaborating upon it, Babil said, “Me and baba (Irrfan) were in Billu’s hut and I don’t know what happened to me and I did not think anything. I never felt ‘this man is Shah Rukh Khan.’ I jumped on his leg, I was small at that time. Main chippak gaya unse (I clung onto him). He did not say anything, he just softly patted on my head and started walking with me and I was still hugging his leg.”