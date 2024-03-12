Art & Entertainment

Babil Khan Recalls His First Encounter With Shah Rukh Khan On 'Billu' Sets: I Jumped On His Leg, Clung Onto Him

Babil Khan shared an anecdote about meeting Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of 'Billu.'

Outlook Entertainment Desk
March 12, 2024
Babil Khan, Shah Rukh Khan Photo: Instagram, Wikipedia
One of the most-awaited debuts, Babil Khan, entered the world of acting with Anvitaa Dutt’s psychological drama ‘Qala’ last year. His nuanced performance garnered him immense praise and rave reviews. As he’s just taking off in the industry, Babil took a trip down memory lane and reminisced about being on the sets of ‘Billu’ as a child, with his father, the late Irrfan Khan, and recalled meeting Shah Rukh Khan.

During a conversation with MensXP, the 25-year-old actor stated, “It was great meeting with Shah Rukh Khan. I met him during the shoot of ‘Billu Barber.’ I jumped on him.” He added, “He came in a Bentley and behind him, the people from five villages were following.”

Further elaborating upon it, Babil said, “Me and baba (Irrfan) were in Billu’s hut and I don’t know what happened to me and I did not think anything. I never felt ‘this man is Shah Rukh Khan.’ I jumped on his leg, I was small at that time. Main chippak gaya unse (I clung onto him). He did not say anything, he just softly patted on my head and started walking with me and I was still hugging his leg.”

Though Babil is the son of a renowned actor, he got real about why he isn’t spotted at many Bollywood parties that take place. Explaining his absence, he emphasized that he’s “not a star kid... I go to parties sometimes. I have social anxiety and that is not the only reason. I like to stay alone. I like to work on who I am.”

On the professional front, Babil was recently seen in the web series ‘The Railway Men’ opposite Kay Kay Menon, R. Madhavan, Divyenndu, and many others. Now, he will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s ‘The Umesh Chronicles,’ sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan.

