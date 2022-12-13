Aryan Khan on traits he shares with parents Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan: Follow what you’re passionate about

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan recently announced that he will be debuting as a showrunner, director and screenwriter with his web series. Not just that, he has now started another business venture called D’yavol, which is a brand with multiple verticals, the first two being beverages and apparels.

Now in a recent interview with Vogue, Aryan said that he is “entirely swamped, but in a good way” and he “only gets to sleep 4-5 hours a day”. Aryan said, “Between this and filmmaking right now, I’ve been entirely swamped, but in a good way. It’s extremely time consuming but a lot of fun. The trick is you don’t sleep and freeze time. I sleep about 4-5 hours a day.”

He further talked about his parents, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, and the traits he shares with them of having multiple business ventures. “The commonality between the family is that they believe in following what you’re passionate about. My mom is a producer, but she loves interior design. She’s made a successful business out of it because she loves doing it. My dad is an actor, but he also has a VFX studio, a production company, and because we loved sports, we got into it about 10 years ago. Now, there’s a global sporting franchise that’s expanding and doing really well,” he said.

Coming to Aryan’s sister Suhana Khan, who is currently on her debut film ‘The Archies’ with Zoya Akhtar, Aryan said that one doesn’t have to limit their opportunities and they can do a “multitude of things.” Stating how his parents are “extremely encouraging”, Aryan added, “When you know what you’re passionate about, you can make it your business. Because then business isn’t business anymore, it’s personal. And when business is personal, that’s when it really flourishes.”

Aryan revealed that he started working towards his new business when he was studying abroad and has been working with European partners too. “As of now, we’re thinking of an apparel line that comes in March and it will be brought to the consumer by limited edition capsule collections, made available to them via drops on our web-store. As we go on from there, there will perhaps be more verticals,” he said.

Coming to Shah Rukh, he will be seen in ‘Pathaan’, ‘Jawan’ and ‘Dunki’ in 2023.