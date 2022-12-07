Shah Rukh Khan Gets Witty As Son Aryan Khan Announces His Directorial Debut Under Red Chillies Entertainment

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is all set to enter the entertainment world not as an actor but with his directorial debut. Aryan Khan shared an update on his Instagram handle about his first project with Shah Rukh's Red Chillies Entertainment. While sharing a picture that shows the script and a clapboard with "Red Chillies Entertainment" written on it, Aryan Khan shares that he has completed the writing of the project.

"Wrapped with the writing...can',t wait to say action (camera emoticon). Soon after he shared the post, his parents Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan cheered for him in the comment section. Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Wow....thinking...believing....dreaming done, now onto dare....wish you the best for the first one. It's always special...."

Aryan Khan replied to Shah Rukh Khan's comment saying, "Thank you! Looking forward to your surprise visits on set." Shah Rukh, who is known for his wit, wrote,"then better keep afternoon shifts!! No early mornings." Gauri Khan commented, "Can't wait to watch," followed by the heart eyes emoticon.

Aryan Khan is the elder son of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan. They are also parents to daughter Suhana Khan, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with The Archies, and son AbRam.

This is not the first time, Aryan Khan's post got a witty comment from his father. A few months ago, he shared dashing pictures from a photoshoot. Soon after he shared the post, Shah Rukh Khan commented, "Looking really good!!...and as they say, that whatever is silent in the father....speaks in the son. By the way is that grey t-shirt mine!!!"