Aryan Khan Case: NCB Finds Loopholes In Probe Of Mumbai Cruise Drug Bust

An internal report by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) revealed that there were several loopholes in the investigation of the drugs-on-cruise case involving Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. They further said that there has been suspicion following the behaviour of seven to eight officers of the agency.

This comes after Aryan Khan was cleared of all charges in May, early this year when the NCB admitted to not having found enough evidence against the star kid in the Mumbai cruise raid.

A Special Investigation Team or SIT set up by the NCB to probe allegations of impropriety by its officers in their handling of the Aryan Khan case has sent its vigilance report to its headquarters in Delhi, officials said on Tuesday.

According to media reports, around 65 people posed as witnesses in the case and seven to eight people even reportedly changed their statements several times. There were also lapses in the other areas of the investigation.

For the unversed, last year, the 23-years old, Aryan Khan, made headlines when he was arrested by the NCB in an alleged drug bust in October. He was detained by police on October 3, just hours after the NCB conducted drug raids on Cordelia cruise ship party. Aryan Khan and a few others were booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act for possession, consumption, sale/purchase of banned drugs and conspiracy and abetment. For over three weeks, the star son was imprisoned in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail.

Later on, the court stated in its order that Aryan Khan was not found in possession of any illegal substance. On October 30, Aryan Khan walked out of the Arthur Road prison.