Thursday, Jul 14, 2022
NDPS Court Allows Aryan Khan To Take Back His Passport

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on May 27 gave a clean chit to Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, in last year's 'drugs on cruise' case in which he was arrested and spent 22 days in jail.

Updated: 14 Jul 2022 11:46 am

A special court for Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases in Mumbai on Wednesday allowed Aryan Khan's plea seeking his passport back. The court also cancelled his bail bond.

Aryan Khan, the son of  Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, got a clean chit from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drugs-on-cruise case in May this year. When he got bail after his arrest for alleged drug use in October 2021 during a raid on a cruise ship here, Aryan Khan had deposited his passport with the court.  

The NCB, which filed the charge sheet in the case in May, did not name him and five others as accused, citing “lack of sufficient evidence."
Following the `clean chit' from the anti-drugs agency, Aryan Khan's lawyers Amit Desai and Rahul Agarwal moved the trial court seeking his passport back.

The NCB, in its response, said it had no objection to the demand. No investigation was pending against him, it added.

Special NDPS court judge V V Patil then directed the court registrar to return the passport to Aryan Khan permanently.

"The bail bonds of the applicant Aryan Shah Rukh Khan are hereby stand cancelled and his surety stands discharged," court said while deciding another plea by his lawyers.  

Bail bonds and sureties are demanded by courts while granting bail as a guarantee that the person will obey bail conditions during the pendency of the case. With Aryan Khan getting a clean chit in the NCB's case, the bonds and surety became redundant, said a lawyer.

[With Inputs From PTI]

