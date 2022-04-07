Thursday, Apr 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Amazon Studios Acquires Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anthony Mackie's Thriller 'Ending Things'

The film will revolve around a hit-woman who wants out of the assassin business and tells her business partner that she’s ending their personal relationship as well.

Amazon Studios Acquires Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anthony Mackie's Thriller 'Ending Things'
Actors Priyanka Chopra and Anthony Mackie Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Apr 2022 6:42 pm

Actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Anthony Mackie's upcoming action film 'Ending Things' has been bagged by Amazon Studios.

Related stories

Priyanka Chopra Gives An Outstanding Speech At The Pre-Oscars Event

Sitcom On Madhuri Dixit's Life In The US, To Be Produced By Priyanka Chopra, Has Been Shelved

Priyanka Chopra's Next Hollywood Film 'Ending Things'; Will Star Alongside Marvel's Anthony Mackie

According to Deadline, the movie was acquired by the Hollywood studio after a round of competitive bidding.

To be written and directed by Kevin Sullivan, 'Ending Things' is said to be similar to James Cameron’s 1994 action-comedy 'True Lies'.

The film will revolve around a hit-woman who wants out of the assassin business and tells her business partner that she’s ending their personal relationship as well.

But she comes to realise she doesn’t want to end that part of their bond. In order to survive the breakup – and their last job together – they must join forces for one last night out, read the official synopsis.

Davis Entertainment and Lit Entertainment will produce 'Ending Things' with Inspire Entertainment and Mackie’s Make It With Gravy Productions.

Chopra Jonas' recent release was 'The Matrix Resurrections' and she wrapped the romantic comedy 'Text For You', opposite Sam Hueghan, as well as Amazon limited series 'Citadel'.

Mackie, the star of Disney Plus series 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier', made his directorial debut with drama movie 'Spark', featuring 'King Richard' actor Saniyya Sidney as Claudette Colvin, an unsung pioneer of the Civil Rights era. 

He also finished shooting for Rupert Wyatt's 'Desert Warrior' and is attached to play Captain America in the fourth movie in the Marvel franchise. 

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Hollywood Hollywood Actor Priyanka Chopra Bollywood Actress Anthony Mackie Amazon Prime Film Industry Film Actor Film Actress Los Angeles
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Lost Garden: A Poem by Late Kashmiri Poet Kashi Nath 'Bagwan'

Lost Garden: A Poem by Late Kashmiri Poet Kashi Nath 'Bagwan'

Ed-tech Firm Unacademy Lays Off Hundreds Of Employees 

Ed-tech Firm Unacademy Lays Off Hundreds Of Employees 