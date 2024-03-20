'Abraham Ozler': Here's When And Where To Watch The Jayaram-Mammootty Starrer On OTT

Ever since its release in January, ‘Abraham Ozler’ has become the talk of the town amongst fans. The movie received great reviews from fans and critics after its theatrical release. Now, after a successful run in theatres, this Jayaram starrer is available to stream on OTT. The movie is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.
‘Abraham Ozler’ is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar in multiple languages. The movie is available in Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada, with English subtitles. It has a fantastic ensemble cast that includes some of the most well-known faces in the industry. The movie stars Jayaram, Mammootty, Anaswara Rajan, Arjun Ashokan, Arun Menon, and Saiju Kurup in lead roles.
This Malayalam crime thriller film revolves around ACP Abraham Ozler's efforts to investigate the death of an IT employee. As the tale unravels, he gets on his feet to capture a serial killer. According to IMDb, the official plot of the movie reads, “Revolves around the personal and professional lives of veteran cop Abraham Ozler, ACP Trichur, who at one time has to take up a serial killing case and the mysterious hunt begins.”
The movie has earned around Rs 40 crores at the box office. This is one of Jayaram’s highest-grossing films to date. Shot around Thrissur, Palakkad, Coimbatore, and Wayanad, ‘Abraham Ozler’ is a gripping story that will keep the audience glued till the very end.
‘Abraham Ozler’ has been written by Randheer Krishnan. Midhun Mukundan has composed the music, while Nerambokku and Manual Movie Makers have bankrolled it. The film has been helmed by Midhun Manuel Thomas.