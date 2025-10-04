50 Years Of Sholay: London Film Festival 2025 To Celebrate Amitabh Bachchan-Dharmendra Starrer With Special Screening

The 69th BFI London Film Festival is set to celebrate 50 years of Sholay, with a special screening of a restored version, which will have the original ending and some deleted scenes.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
A Still From Sholay (1975)
London Film Festival to celebrate 50 years of Sholay with a special screening Photo: YouTube
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The London Film Festival will celebrate 50 years of Sholay, with a special screening of the restored version

  • The Film Heritage Foundation has restored the film, and it includes the original ending as well as some deleted scenes

  • Sholay will be screened at the 2025 London Film Festival on October 19

Ramesh Sippy's 1975 film, Sholay, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra, is one of the cult classics of all time. The 69th BFI London Film Festival is set to celebrate 50 years of Sholay, with a special screening of a restored version of the director’s cut, reported PTI. The film will be screened with the original ending and some deleted scenes.

In a statement, Mr Bachchan said, "It’s wonderful that the Film Heritage Foundation has restored Sholay and that they have managed to locate and include the original ending as well as some deleted scenes in the restoration," and added that his role of Jai in the film is "permanently etched" in his mind.

"Shooting for the film was an unforgettable experience, but at the time I had no idea that it would be a watershed for Indian cinema. Its dramatic change in fortunes from being declared an unsuccessful venture, to its record-breaking box office run was an emotional rollercoaster for all of us… .I hope that even 50 years later, the film will capture the imagination of new audiences across the world," he said further.

Related Content
Related Content
A Still From Sholay (1975) - IMDB
Fifty Years Of Sholay | Jai-Veeru: Bollywood’s Enduring Template For Male Camaraderie

BY Sakshi Salil Chavan

Dharmendra, who played Veeru, Jai's best friend in the film, shared, "Who can forget the dialogues of Salim-Javed and the direction of Ramesh Sippy? So many scenes have gone down in the history of Indian cinema and every character became a star."

He added, "Few people know that I was offered the role of Gabbar and Thakur, but I was clear that I wanted to play the role of Veeru as he is so much like me. I had so much fun on the shoot. My favourite scenes were the tanki scene, the scene in the temple, and so many others, but the most powerful scene I feel was the death of Jai, which is still etched in my mind."

Sholay, released on August 15, 1975, also starred Amjad Khan, Sanjeev Kumar, Hema Malini and Jaya Bachchan, among others.

Sholay - Illustration
Fifty Years Of Sholay | Apathetic Critics, Truncated Songs And An All-important Rose

BY Roshmila Bhattacharya

The British Film Institute’s (BFI) IMAX in London, the UK’s biggest screen, will host the special screening of Sholay on October 19, on the last day of the 2025 London Film Festival

The annual film festival starts next week on October 8 in London and around the UK. It has other films like Lucknow-born Ahmed Alauddin Jamal’s Hotel London and Anuparna Roy’s Songs of Forgotten Trees.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. AUS-W vs SL-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Toss On Hold As Rain Hits Premadasa Stadium

  2. New Zealand Vs Australia Cricket LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Neesham Strikes Early; Short Falls For 7 | AUS 62/2 (6.2)

  3. IND Vs WI, 1st Test: Mohammed Siraj, Dhruv Jurel Drive India To Dominant Innings And 140-Run Victory

  4. India Vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 3 Live Streaming: Check Ahmedabad's Hourly Weather Forecast Today

  5. India Vs West Indies 1st Test: Shubman Gill Makes Bold Declaration - Check State Of Play In Ahmedabad

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters 2025: Taylor Fritz Seals Nervy Win Over Fabian Marozsan; Casper Ruud Withdraws Injured

  2. China Open 2025: Pegula Seals Three-Set Win Over Navarro To Set Up Semi-Final Clash With Noskova

  3. Marin Cilic Vs Novak Djokovic, Shanghai Masters 2025: Serb Seals Straight-Sets Win In Opener

  4. Amanda Anisimova Vs Jasmine Paolini, China Open: Third Seed Rallies To Win, Sets Up Coco Gauff Semi-Final

  5. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Advances To Semi-Finals With Straight-Set Win Over Eva Lys

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. CPI (M) Reaches Out To Hindu Groups, Choosing Pragmatism Over Ideology In Kerala Politics

  2. Bhiwandi’s Looming Crisis: Powerloom Struggles, Fund Misallocation, And Housing Gaps

  3. Canada Theatre Halts Screening Of Indian Films After Violent Attacks

  4. Manipur Security Forces Arrest Four Militants, Including Self-Styled Chief Of Kuki Outfit

  5. DMK Condemns Vijay’s Remarks Challenging Arrest, Calls It Political Distraction

Entertainment News

  1. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  2. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  3. Lalanna's Song Review | An Unsettling Elegy And The Perils Of Cyclical Abuse

  4. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Review | Predictable, Deeply Unfelt, And Hammed Up

  5. Kantara The Legend: Chapter 1 Review | A Feast For The Eyes, Yet Emotionally Elusive

US News

  1. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  2. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  3. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  4. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  5. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

World News

  1. Pakistan Eyes NATO-Like Alliance Through Saudi Defence Pact

  2. Indonesia School Collapse: Three More Bodies Found, Death Toll Rises To Eight

  3. Canada Theatre Halts Screening Of Indian Films After Violent Attacks

  4. Trump Gives Hamas Ultimatum on Gaza Ceasefire Plan: 'Last Chance Before All Hell Breaks Loose'

  5. Fact Check: False Reports of Aid Ship Mikeno Breaking Israeli Blockade, Reaching Gaza Amid Flotilla Interceptions

Latest Stories

  1. Tamil Nadu Bans ‘Coldrif’ Cough Syrup After Child Deaths In MP And Rajasthan

  2. Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Are Engaged; Check Out Wedding Details

  3. Israel Prepares To Implement First Phase Of Trump-Backed Gaza Ceasefire Plan

  4. An End To The Gaza War: Can Peace Hold?

  5. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun-Janhvi Starrer Inches Towards Rs 15 Crore Mark

  6. Cyclone Shakti Approaches Maharashtra: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert Until October 7

  7. Daily Horoscope For October 4, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Aries, Leo, And Libra

  8. Weekly Horoscope, October 5-11, 2025: Career, Finance, and Relationship Insights for Aries, Gemini, and Libra