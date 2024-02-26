The SAG Awards concluded on February 24, and the event certainly was a significant moment for Hollywood as the industry resumed its operations post the long SAG-AFTRA strike. At the awards night, Christopher Nolan's ‘Oppenheimer’, with its cast, including Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr., bagged several honours.
However, it was Emma Stone’s epic reaction that got all the attention post Lily Gladstone was awarded the Best Actress award. During the 30th Star Guild Awards ceremony, Lily Gladstone bagged the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for her acclaimed role in ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’. Not to miss, for the top award, Lily did face a tough competition from Emma Stone's remarkable act in ‘Poor Things’, apart from other actresses in the competition, including Annette Bening for ‘Nyad’, Carey Mulligan for ‘Maestro’ and Margot Robbie for ‘Barbie’.
At the 2024 SAG Awards ceremony, Lily accepted the award, and she reiterated her achievement as the first Indigenous woman to bag the award in her category at the Golden Globes just the month before. However, after Lily gave a powerful acceptance speech, Emma's response to Lily’s victory managed to win everyone’s hearts.
In a video, Emma can be seen rising from her seat and applauding Lily after her win was announced. Seeing the video, one fan wrote, “I love Emma Stone’s ecstatic reaction for Lily Gladstone after losing to her at the SAG Awards.” Another commented, “When they find out these women aren’t enemies but colleagues”.
Meanwhile, in her acceptance speech, Lily, with tears in her eyes, said, "It's truly a gift that we get to do this for a living. That's the win. It was getting to be here, it was getting to be on set. It was getting to tell stories.”
The ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ actress further said, "It's so easy to distance ourselves. It's so easy to close off, to stop feeling, and we all bravely keep feeling, and that humanises people. That brings people out of the shadows; it brings visibility. Keep telling stories to everybody in this room, to everybody watching abroad. Those of you who are not actors but have a voice, have a story that needs to be heard."