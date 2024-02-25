Jessica Chastain announced Lily Gladstone as the winner in the Outstanding Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture category. As Gladstone took the stage, the crowd cheered for her. The lights shone on her, and she delivered her acceptance speech in her native Blackfoot language. She said, “My friends, fellow actors, I feel the good in what you have done — what you do. This has been a hard year for all of us. Those in this room, those not in this room, I'm so proud that we have gotten here in solidarity with all of our other unions."