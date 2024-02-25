The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards are set to be broadcast in just a couple of moments, bringing one of Hollywood's prominent awards events to small screens everywhere. Celebrating the achievements of actors in the film and television world, the ceremony determines its winners through the votes of guild members. The nominations are, of course, the lead performers from some of the most significant TV series and films from the previous year (2023).
But before we delve into the live updates, Here's everything you need to know about the SAG Awards 2024.
Where? The awards ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles. Interestingly, it will mark the first time that the event will be globally streamed live on OTT streaming giant, Netflix. While the red carpet, hosted by Tan France and Elaine Welteroth, begins at 4:30 AM IST, the main ceremony will kick off at 5:30 AM IST, and will go on for about two hours without any commercial breaks.
Ambassadors? The chosen ambassadors represent individuals who serve as positive role models, who advocate for public service and certain humanitarian causes. For this year, it's Phil Dunster from 'Ted Lasso' and Taylor Zakhar Perez from 'The Kissing Booth.'
Nominations? The nominees were announced on January 10 by Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae. In the film category, 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' are at a tie with four each. Meanwhile, in the television category, 'Succession' is leading by five nods.
Presenters? While the night would be opened by Idris Elba, the awards would be handed out by a diverse group of celebs – Jeffrey Wright, Billie Eilish, Hannah Waddingham, Tracee Ellis Ross, Issa Rae, Phil Dunster, Colman Domingo, Erika Alexander, Cillian Murphy, Danielle Brooks, Jennifer Aniston, Emily Blunt, Glen Powell, Storm Reid, Jessica Chastain, Sterling K. Brown, Brendan Fraser, Margot Robbie, Robert Downey Jr., Taraji P. Henson, Alexander Skarsgard, America Ferrera, Troy Kotsur, Fran Drescher, Naomi Watts.
Red Carpet Rolled Out
The red carpet has been rolled out for celebrities to mark their presence at the ceremony. Tan France and Elaine Welteroth have started their hosting duties.
Advertisement
First Set of Stars
'Beef' star Ali Wong bonds with the host Elaine over being an inspiration for all working moms. Next up is 'Anyone but You' star Glen Powell, who's looking forward to presenting an award. One of the nominees, Colman Domingo stuns in pink. Domingo is later joined by fellow nominee - rather - leading man Cillian Murphy, who heaps praise on his 'Oppenhomies.'
Advertisement
TB: 'Orange is the New Black' Reunion
Nominee Danielle Brooks sees a heart-warming reunion with Laverne Cox, the host of E!'s Live From the Red Carpet. The two actors previously worked together on Netflix's drama 'Orange Is the New Black.'
Advertisement
Glamour and Glitz
Elizabeth Debicki and Jessica Chastain are on two sides of the screen, talking to a host each, talking about their custom-made dresses. Chastain seems to have a fan-moment with 'Maestro' star Bradley Cooper.
Advertisement
'Succession' Movie?
'Succession' nominee Alan Ruck is looking forward to meet his cast members. When asked about a movie based on the show, he subtly shifts the question to the maker, Jesse Armstrong.
The Glamour Continues...
Nominee Rachel Brosnahan calls Anne Hathaway a 'girl's girl.' She talks about the table-read deets for 'Superman: Legacy' and reveals her favourite suits from the upcoming project. On the other hand, host France labels Juno Temple his 'fancy girlfriend.' Camera now pans to Hannah Waddingham, and honestly, can we take a moment to appreciate her glamorous dress along with her cardboard-made purse handmade by her daughter?
More Stars Grace The Carpet
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series and Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Taylor Zakhar Perez presented the first awards of the night - 'The Last of Us' in the TV category and 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One' under the film category
More Glitz
'The Bear' actress Ayo Edebiri calls her co-stars 'bums.' Joey King talks about her friendship with Tan France, while also shedding light on being her best friend Taylor Zakhar Perez's plus 1 for the night. Double-nominee Kieran Culkin gets some humour along with him, as always. Billie Eilish and Finneas, who have been sweeping awards for 'What Was I Made For?' are set to present a trophy tonight with a "special guest," for which they are very nervous. Eilish spills the beans on her next album, which should be out soon!
More Glitter follows the Red Carpet
'Killers of the Flower Moon' star Lily Gladstone talks about how lovely it is to see Indigenous stars being out there under the spotlight. Double-nominee Quinta Brunson stuns in her outfit, while talking about how she could serve as an inspiration for others. Singer Ciara also makes her presence known at the awards with her first-ever SAG nomination for 'The Color Purple.'
Some more Dazzling Arrivals
Brett Goldstein talks about how 'Ted Lasso' has changed his life. Louisa Jacobson sheds light on her excitement of 'The Gilded Age' being renewed for another season. Alex Borstein is wearing an 'Alex Borstein.' Margot Robbie continues to the 'Barbie' pink.
'I am an Actor' Moments
Some of the most favourite 'I Am An Actor' moments from past ceremonies were screened, including Sofia Vergara, Jennifer Aniston and Rami Malek. This year, Michael Cera, Colman Domingo, Hannah Waddingham, Idris Elba.
Idris Elba Opens the Show
Idris Elba has kickstarted the main ceremony. He humorously gives an advice to all the personalities gracing the stage to not swear - before proceeding to do it himself. Shedding light on the labour strikes, he's glad to be here.
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
'The Devil Wears Prada' cast - Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway - have a reunion. The trio present the award to Jeremy Allen White for 'The Bear.' He says of his co-star who's also nominated, "I have to say, Ebon you are so so excellent in everything you do, especially in the second season... I love you so much."
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Issa Rae and Glen Powell present the award to Ali Wong for 'Beef.' She thanks Netflix for believing in her.
'Barbie' Girls
Margot Robbie and America Ferrera honour 'Barbie' with a small video of the movie's best moments.
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Billie Eilish and Melissa McCarthy present the award to Ayo Edebiri for 'The Bear,' who is so grateful to be nominated alongside such talented actresses. This is the second win for the show for the night.
'American Fiction' Honoured
Erika Alexander, Sterling K. Brown, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Jeffrey Wright honour their film 'American Fiction.'
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Phil Dunster and Storm Reid present the award to Pedro Pascal for 'The Last of Us,' who can't even remember any of his fellow nominees' names because he's so drunk!
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Elijah Wood and Sean Astin present the award to Da'Vine Joy Randolph for 'The Holdovers.' The actress gives a heartfelt speech, taking the time out to thank each and every cast and crew. She says, "How lucky are we to do what we get to do?"
A Tribute to Martin Scorsese's Genius
Lily Gladstone, Robert de Niro, and Tantoo Cardinal showcase a glimpse of the epic western crime drama film 'Killers of the Flower Moon.'
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Greta Lee and Troy Kotsur, with a beautiful use of sign language, present the award to Steven Yeun for 'Beef.' This is the second win for the fun-loving show.
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
The cast of 'Modern Family' reunites and presents the award to the cast of 'The Bear.'
Life Achievement Award
From legends to another - Jennifer Aniston and Bradley Cooper grace the stage to present the award to Barbra Streisand. The 81-year-old actress saw an audience, applauding for her on their feet. She calls this win "a wonderful thing."
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Idris Elba, whose date is his daughter, presents the award to Robert Downey Jr. for 'Oppenheimer.' This is the first win between the Barbenheimer clash.
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Alexander Skarsgard and Omar Sy present the award to Elizabeth Debicki for 'The Crown.' She dedicates this trophy to her mother, who celebrates her birthday today.
SAG President Addresses the Audience
SAG President Fran Drescher shed light on the SAG-AFTRA strikes. She says, "I am honoured to be your President as we enter the Golden stage."
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The cast of 'Breaking Bad' reunites and presents the award to the cast of 'Succession.'
'Oppenhomies' Grace the Stage
Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., and Cillian Murphy honour Christopher Nolan's epic 'Oppenheimer.'
In Memoriam Segment
Naomi Watts announces the in-memoriam segment. Richard Roundtree, Glynis Jones, Angus Cloud, Shelley Smith, David McCallum, Ray Stevenson, Jim Brown, Julian Sands, Adan Canto, Barry Newman, Ron Cephas Jones, Chita Rivera, Tom Smothers, Richard Moll, Michael Gambon, Tina Turner, Lance Reddick, Lee Sun-kyun, Ryan O'Neal, Andre Braugher, Alan Arkin, Carl Weathers, Tom Wilkinson, Matthew Perry, Harry Belafonte, among many others were remembered to the song, 'How Do I Say Goodbye?' by Dean Lewis.
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Brendon Fraser presents the award to Cillian Murphy for 'Oppenheimer.' This is the second for the said film.
'The Color Purple' Highlights
Danielle Brooks, Halle Bailey and Taraji P. Henson honour their coming-of-age film 'The Color Purple.'
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain presents the award to Lily Gladstone for 'Killers of the Flower Moon.' "It's truly a gift that we get to do this for a living," she says.
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Jeff Goldblum and Geena Davis present the final award of the night to the cast of 'Oppenheimer.'
And that's a beautiful wrap on the prestigious awards!