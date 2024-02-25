Art & Entertainment

30th Annual SAG Awards: ‘Succession’, ‘Oppenheimer’, ‘The Bear’, ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ Win Big – View Pics

The 30th Annual SAG Awards were held earlier today. Some of the titles like ‘Succession’, ‘Oppenheimer’, ‘The Bear’ and ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ have won big.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Outlook Entertainment Desk

February 25, 2024

The Cast Of ‘The Bear’ Photo: Jordan Strauss
info_icon

The 30th Annual SAG Awards were held earlier today. Some of the titles like ‘Succession’, ‘Oppenheimer’, ‘The Bear’ and ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ have won big.

Here’s taking a glance at the some of the happenings from the award ceremony:

30th Annual SAG Awards
30th Annual SAG Awards Photo: Chris Pizzello
info_icon

Lily Gladstone accepts the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role for ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ during the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
30th Annual SAG Awards
30th Annual SAG Awards Photo: Jordan Strauss
info_icon

Matthew Macfadyen, from left, Kieran Culkin, J. Smith-Cameron, Scott Nicholson, Alexander Skarsgard, Dagmara Dominczyk, Zoe Winters, Fisher Stevens, Nicholas Braun, Arian Moayed, Alan Ruck, Yvonne de Bark, David Rasche and Justine Lupe, winners of the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series for ‘Succession’ pose in the press room during the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
30th Annual SAG Awards
30th Annual SAG Awards Photo: Chris Pizzello
info_icon

Cillian Murphy, from left, Emily Blunt, and Robert Downey Jr., present a segment from ‘Oppenheimer’ during the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
30th Annual SAG Awards
30th Annual SAG Awards Photo: Jordan Strauss
info_icon

The ensemble of ‘The Bear’, winners of the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series pose in the press room during the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
30th Annual SAG Awards
30th Annual SAG Awards Photo: Jordan Strauss
info_icon

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher poses in the press room during the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

30th Annual SAG Awards
30th Annual SAG Awards Photo: Jordan Strauss
info_icon

Robert Downey Jr., winner of the awards for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role and outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture for ‘Oppenheimer’ poses in the press room during the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

30th Annual SAG Awards
30th Annual SAG Awards Photo: Chris Pizzello
info_icon

Emily Blunt, from left, Meryl Streep, and Anne Hathaway present the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series during the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

30th Annual SAG Awards
30th Annual SAG Awards Photo: Jordan Strauss
info_icon

Elizabeth Debicki arrives at the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

30th Annual SAG Awards
30th Annual SAG Awards Photo: Jordan Strauss
info_icon

Kieran Culkin, from left, Nicholas Braun, and Matthew Macfadyen arrive at the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

30th Annual SAG Awards
30th Annual SAG Awards Photo: Jordan Strauss
info_icon

America Ferrera, left, and Meryl Streep arrive at the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

30th Annual SAG Awards
30th Annual SAG Awards Photo: Chris Pizzello
info_icon

Cillian Murphy, left, and Colman Domingo arrive at the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

30th Annual SAG Awards
30th Annual SAG Awards Photo: Jordan Strauss
info_icon

Brie Larson arrives at the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

30th Annual SAG Awards
30th Annual SAG Awards Photo: Chris Pizzello
info_icon

Billie Eilish, left, and Melissa McCarthy present the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series during the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

30th Annual SAG Awards
30th Annual SAG Awards Photo: Chris Pizzello
info_icon

Cillian Murphy, right, and Emily Blunt embrace during the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

30th Annual SAG Awards
30th Annual SAG Awards Photo: Chris Pizzello
info_icon

Jessica Chastain presents the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role during the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
Advertisement