30th Annual SAG Awards: ‘Succession’, ‘Oppenheimer’, ‘The Bear’, ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ Win Big – View Pics

The 30th Annual SAG Awards were held earlier today. Some of the titles like ‘Succession’, ‘Oppenheimer’, ‘The Bear’ and ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ have won big.
Here’s taking a glance at the some of the happenings from the award ceremony:
Lily Gladstone accepts the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role for ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ during the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
Matthew Macfadyen, from left, Kieran Culkin, J. Smith-Cameron, Scott Nicholson, Alexander Skarsgard, Dagmara Dominczyk, Zoe Winters, Fisher Stevens, Nicholas Braun, Arian Moayed, Alan Ruck, Yvonne de Bark, David Rasche and Justine Lupe, winners of the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series for ‘Succession’ pose in the press room during the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
Cillian Murphy, from left, Emily Blunt, and Robert Downey Jr., present a segment from ‘Oppenheimer’ during the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
The ensemble of ‘The Bear’, winners of the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series pose in the press room during the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher poses in the press room during the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
Robert Downey Jr., winner of the awards for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role and outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture for ‘Oppenheimer’ poses in the press room during the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
Emily Blunt, from left, Meryl Streep, and Anne Hathaway present the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series during the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
Elizabeth Debicki arrives at the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
Kieran Culkin, from left, Nicholas Braun, and Matthew Macfadyen arrive at the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
America Ferrera, left, and Meryl Streep arrive at the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
Cillian Murphy, left, and Colman Domingo arrive at the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
Brie Larson arrives at the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
Billie Eilish, left, and Melissa McCarthy present the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series during the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
Cillian Murphy, right, and Emily Blunt embrace during the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
Jessica Chastain presents the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role during the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.