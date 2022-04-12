Tuesday, Apr 12, 2022
‘No Country for Old Men’ Actress Kathy Lamkin Dies At 74

Actress Kathy Lamkin, who has been part of films such as 'No Country for Old Men', ‘Waiting for Guffman’, ‘The Life of David Gale’, passed away on April 4.

Kathy Lamkin Credit Kingaziz

Updated: 12 Apr 2022 10:58 am

Actress Kathy Lamkin, known for playing the role of the manager of the Desert Aire trailer park in the Coen brothers’ Oscar best picture winner ‘No Country for Old Men’ passed away. She was 74 years old.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lamkin was living in  Pearland, Texas, and passed away on April 4 after a short illness. The Linda McAlister Talent agency announced the news. 

“Kathy was immensely talented and such a kind and funny soul. She lives on in the great roles that she so creatively and uniquely brought to life. How amazing to have known this incredible person,” the agency said. 

Lamkin has also been part of projects such as ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ (2003) and its 2006 follow-up, ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning’ where she played the role of the tea lady. The other films that she has been part of include ‘Waiting for Guffman’ (1996), ‘The Life of David Gale’ (2003), ‘Kiss Kiss Bang Bang’ (2005), ‘The Astronaut Farmer’ (2006), ‘The Heartbreak Kid’ (2007), ‘Welcome to the Rileys’ (2010) and ‘Sweetwater’ (2013). Her TV shows include appearences in ‘Malcolm in the Middle’, ‘Nip/Tuck’, ‘Medium’, ‘Bones’, ‘Boston Legal’ and ‘My Name Is Earl’.

After studying in Texas Woman’s University and then Central Missouri State University, the actress began commuting between Houston and Los Angeles in 2002 in a bid to boost her acting career. Besides this, Lamkin has also taught theatre at Codwell Elementary School in Houston and founded the Unicorn School of Acting and its performing wing, USA Theatre, in Pearland.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Stephen, children Kati and Greg; and grandchildren Benjamin and Morgan.

Art & Entertainment Kathy Lamkin Actor/Actress Hollywood Actor Death Celebrity Death No Country For Old Men Welcome To The Rileys Sweetwater Kathy Lamkin Los Angeles
