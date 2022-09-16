Friday, Sep 16, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ Trailer: Whitney Houston’s Biopic Promises To Showcase Her 3 Decade Long Career

BAFTA award-winning actor Naomi Ackie spectacularly transforms to portray Whitney Houston and her journey from being Whitney Elizabeth Houston to becoming the global music industry’s loved singing icon, THE Whitney Houston.

‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ Trailer
‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ Trailer Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Sep 2022 5:02 pm

There’s a new biopic coming to town and it’s based on the life of legendary singer, Whitney Houston. BAFTA award winning actor Naomi Ackie spectacularly transforms to portray the multiple award-winning singer in the much-anticipated biographical movie, ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’.

Iconic moments from Whitney’s three-decades spanning magnanimous career is showcased in the film including her journey from Whitney Elizabeth Houston to becoming global music industry’s loved singing icon, THE Whitney Houston.

Along with Ackie as Whitney, the movie also stars Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy award-winner Stanley Tucci as legendary record producer Clive Davis, who famously discovered Houston while she was performing at a New York City nightclub. The biopic has been directed by Kasi Lemmons and written by Bohemian Rhapsody’s Anthony McCarten.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India will be releasing ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ in theatres across India this December.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Hollywood Hollywood Actor Hollywood Actress Hollywood Announcement Hollywood Cinema Hollywood Blockbuster Movie Hollywood Movie Hollywood Upcoming Movie Hollywood Actor Death Hollywood Legend Hollywood Celebrity Hollywood Biopic Biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody Whitney Houston Naomi Ackie Los Angeles United States Of America USA
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Can SCO Summit Be An Opportunity For India To Mend Ties With Neighbour Pakistan?

Can SCO Summit Be An Opportunity For India To Mend Ties With Neighbour Pakistan?

Live Streaming Of Chelsea Vs Salzburg: How To Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Live

Live Streaming Of Chelsea Vs Salzburg: How To Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Live