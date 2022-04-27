Wednesday, Apr 27, 2022
'Barbie': Margot Robbie’s First Look As The Fashion-Forward Doll Released

Actress Margot Robbie is turning into the iconic doll, Barbie. Warner Bros has released the first look which shows her driving a pink convertible while wearing a blue dress and a polka dot headpiece.

Updated: 27 Apr 2022 1:27 pm

The much-anticipated film 'Barbie,' starring actress Margot Robbie, will be released in US theatres in July 2023. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie will be released on July 21, 2023, which was announced by the Warner Bros' at a presentation during CinemaCon. The studio also released Robbie's first look, which shows her driving a pink convertible while wearing a blue dress and a polka dot headpiece.

Greta Gerwig, an actress-turned-filmmaker, is directing the film from a story she co-wrote with her filmmaker partner Noah Baumbach.

In the romantic comedy film, Robbie plays the fashion-forward Mattel doll, with co-actors Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, America Ferrera, Emerald Fennell, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindells, Rhea Perlman, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Ana Cruz Kayne, Ritu Arya and Jamie Demetriou.

Have a look at the Margot Robbie's first look. 

In addition to acting, Robbie is producing the film with filmmakers Tom Ackerley and Josef McNamara under her LuckyChap Entertainment company. Robbie Brenner and David Heyman of Mattel are also on board as producers. Executive producers will be LuckyChap's Josey McNamara and Mattel's Ynon Kreiz.

