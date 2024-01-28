January 2024 signals it's end with some exhilirating sporting action that sees the ICC U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup, AFC Asian Cup, AFCON among others. Besides this, there's the final day of the January Transfer window to look out for as well as Jurgen Klopp's farwell kicks-on as his Liverpool welcome Chelsea at Anfield. (More Sports News)
Week Ahead, January 29 To February 4, 2024: India Vs England 2nd Test Begins, Liverpool Vs Chelsea - Sports Action To Look Forward To
The India vs England, 2nd Test heads to Vishakhapatnam as ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup continue. Here's everything coming up in the week ahead, January 29 to Febuary 3, 2024, in the world of sports
As such, here are the events you should be keeping an eye out for in the week ahead, January 22 to February 03, 2024.
Cricket
Besides the usual Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and SA20, the international events continue to take centre stage. With the Test series drawn, West Indies and the Aussies change their clothing as they put on the ODI colours starting from Feb 02 at Melbourne.
Afghanistan will be seen touring Sri Lanka with the only Test match on the very same day in Colombo.
And the biggest of them all, England's second Test match against India moves to Vishakhapatnam. India are down after the 1st Test defeat as 'Bazball' looks to make it 2-in a row.
The much 'maligned' South Africa's tour to New Zealand kicks-off with the first Test at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.
Football
In football, AFCON and AFC Asian Cup heads into the business end of their schedule. Elsewhere, Liverpool welcome Chelsea in the Premier League on Wednesday, January 31.
The day also ends the January Transfer window with some clubs in England and Spain notably, eyeing major transfers across Europe. The Women's Champions League continues with the group stage.
In Bundesliga, Borussia Mönchengladbach take on Bayern Munich in what promises to be a tasty affair.
Tennis
Post the Australian Open 2024, action now moves to the ATP 250 with the Open Sud de France in Montpellier.
Badminton
The Thailand Masters kick-starts that could see a number of stars from India especially the likes of HS Prannoy, Satwik-Chirag in action.