Novak Djokovic 'Pain-Free' In Wimbledon Warm-Up, Beats Daniil Medvedev In Exhibition Match

Seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic will face debutant Vit Kopriva in the first round of the grass court Grand Slam. The Serbian withdrew midway through the French Open three weeks ago after damaging the medial meniscus in his right knee

Novak Djokovic is back in action at Wimbledon.
Novak Djokovic was in a celebratory mood after passing his first Wimbledon test "pain-free" following a warm-up encounter with Daniil Medvedev. (More Tennis News)

The Serbian star withdrew midway through the French Open just three weeks ago after damaging the medial meniscus in his right knee.

Djokovic subsequently underwent knee surgery for the troublesome issue, though his recovery to compete at the grass-court major remained in doubt.

Yet the 37-year-old has once again defied the odds to feature at the All England Club.

Tennis players train as a member of ground staff waters the plants at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, London, Friday, June 28, 2024. The Wimbledon Championships begin on July 1. - (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Wimbledon 2024 Live Streaming: Key Players, Prize Money, When, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"I can tell you I enjoyed myself really, really much," Djokovic said after playing against Medvedev in Friday's practice match.

"I can tell you that pain-free tennis is the best tennis. I was pain-free and I'm really glad. It was a great test obviously against one of the best players in the world.

"I've played a couple of practice sets but I really wanted to test myself. The test was very successful so I'm obviously really glad. It's been an intense three weeks after surgery, spending a lot of hours rehabbing.

"I kind of always wanted to give myself a chance to be in London. I think my surgeon is here. He's the MVP for sure in the last three weeks. I'm trying to take it day by day and see how far it goes."

The seven-time Wimbledon champion will face debutant Vit Kopriva in the first round of the upcoming major.

Djokovic will hope to go one better in the 2024 edition after losing in the showpiece to Carlos Alcaraz last year, his fifth straight Wimbledon tournament when making the final.

Centre Court was treated to a five-match thriller in that showdown with Alcaraz, and Medvedev suggested that may be the struggle for Djokovic with his knee issue.

"He seems to be fine," said world number five Medvedev. "You never know what he feels inside of him.

"It's a five-set match on grass [at Wimbledon], which is never easy for the knee, so I don't know how it's going to go during the matches.

"But he seemed to be moving well, even if I got him off guard a little bit."

