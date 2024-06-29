Tennis

Wimbledon 2024 Live Streaming: Key Players, Prize Money, When, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

Here's the guide including everything you need to know about the only grass court major tennis tournament of the year - Wimbledon 2024

(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Tennis players train as a member of ground staff waters the plants at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, London, Friday, June 28, 2024. The Wimbledon Championships begin on July 1. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
info_icon

Wimbledon! the dream destination of all the tennis stars in the world, is ready to get illuminated once again. The Championships 2024 is starting on July 1, Monday and here's the guide including everything one needs to know about the only grass court major tennis tournament of the year. (More Tennis News)

Twelve months ago, the Centre Court at the All England Lawn Tennis Club witnessed Spanish tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz battling against the 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic. It was a clash between youth and experience, and the young Alcaraz emerge victorious, surprising many. The Serbian is a seven-time winner of the Wimbledon.

In the women side, Markéta Vondroušová secured her first major singles title by defeating Ons Jabeur in the final with a score of 6–4, 6–4. Now, all eyes are on her, and the other young stars Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff as well.

The total prize money set at the Wimbledon 2024 is 50 million pounds, about $64 million. This is an increase of nearly 12% from last year. The two singles champions - in men and women category, will receive 2.7 million pounds, about $3.45 million each.

Carlos Alcaraz at the Wimbledon 2023. - X | Wimbledon
Wimbledon 2024 Preview: Young Tennis Stars Era - Alcaraz, Sinner, Swiatek, Gauff To Shine On Grass Court

BY Associated Press

The Wimbledon schedule

Monday-Tuesday: First Round (Women and Men)

July 3-4: Second Round (Women and Men)

July 5-6: Third Round (Women and Men)

July 7-8: Fourth Round (Women and Men)

July 9-10: Quarterfinals (Women and Men)

July 11: Women’s Semifinals

July 12: Men’s Semifinals

July 13: Women’s Final

July 14: Men’s Final

Where to watch Wimbledon 2024?

The tennis matches of the Wimbledon 2024 will be aired live on the Star Sports network from the main draw onwards.

Live streaming of the Wimbledon 2024 will be available on the Hotstar+Disney app and website in India.

In the United Kingdom, BBC will broadcast the Championships daily on BBC One and BBC Two

Wimbledon 2024 Top Men's Seeds:


1. Jannik Sinner
2. Novak Djokovic
3. Carlos Alcaraz
4. Alexander Zverev
5. Daniil Medvedev
6. Andrey Rublev
7. Hubert Hurkacz
8. Casper Ruud
9. Alex de Minaur
10. Grigor Dimitrov

Wimbledon 2024 Top Women's Seeds:

1. Iga Swiatek

2. Coco Gauff

3. Aryna Sabalenka

4. Elena Rybakina

5. Jessica Pegula

6. Marketa Vondrousova

7. Jasmine Paolini

8. Qinwen Zheng

9. Maria Sakkari

10. Ons Janeur

