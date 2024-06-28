Wimbledon 2024 Preview: Young Tennis Stars Era - Alcaraz, Sinner, Swiatek, Gauff To Shine On Grass Court

While Swiatek has entrenched herself at No. 1 in the women's game, and is now 11-1 against Gauff, neither has been past the quarterfinals at Wimbledon, and there is a much more closely contested and intriguing rivalry developing between Alcaraz and Sinner ( Alcaraz leads 5-4 after winning their semifinal at the French Open in five sets). Then there's this: For so long, people wondered when the men's game would evolve from the extended dominance of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, owners of a combined 66 majors, and that trio would cede space to others.