Wimbledon 2024: Dusan Lajovic Lauds 'Fighter' Novak Djokovic As Preparations Continue

Dusan Lajovic has praised Novak Djokovic's resilience as he continues his preparations for Wimbledon next week. (More Tennis News)
Djokovic, who has won the tournament seven times, underwent knee surgery earlier this month having withdrawn from the French Open.
As a result, the Serbian was forced to relinquish his number one spot in the world rankings to Jannik Sinner.
However, the Serbian was pictured training at Wimbledon 18 days after his successful operation, but remains unsure over his participation in the competition.
Lajovic, who beat Djokovic in the quarter-finals of the Srpska Open last year, says his compatriot will make the right decision on his fitness.
"It just shows his grit," Lajovic said. "He's always been such a fighter, even if he gives himself a one per cent chance to compete, he's going to do everything to maximise that,"
"He's going to wait until probably the last minute to see if he's ready and if his body can support the stress of playing in a grand slam.
"So, in the end, he normally makes good decisions about his body, and about his tennis as well. If he thinks he can make it, then he probably can make it."