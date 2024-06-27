Tennis

Wimbledon 2024: Dusan Lajovic Lauds 'Fighter' Novak Djokovic As Preparations Continue

Dusan Lajovic has praised Novak Djokovic's resilience as he continues his preparations for Wimbledon next week

Novak Djokovic faces a race against time to be fit for Wimbledon
info_icon

Dusan Lajovic has praised Novak Djokovic's resilience as he continues his preparations for Wimbledon next week. (More Tennis News)

Djokovic, who has won the tournament seven times, underwent knee surgery earlier this month having withdrawn from the French Open. 

As a result, the Serbian was forced to relinquish his number one spot in the world rankings to Jannik Sinner

However, the Serbian was pictured training at Wimbledon 18 days after his successful operation, but remains unsure over his participation in the competition. 

Lajovic, who beat Djokovic in the quarter-finals of the Srpska Open last year, says his compatriot will make the right decision on his fitness.

"It just shows his grit," Lajovic said. "He's always been such a fighter, even if he gives himself a one per cent chance to compete, he's going to do everything to maximise that,"

"He's going to wait until probably the last minute to see if he's ready and if his body can support the stress of playing in a grand slam.

"So, in the end, he normally makes good decisions about his body, and about his tennis as well. If he thinks he can make it, then he probably can make it."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE: Opposition To Raise NEET Issue In Parliament; Chargesheet Filed Against Yediyurappa In POCSO Case
  2. Akhilesh Attacks BJP Govt In UP, Says Yogi's Claims Of Modernising Police Was Nothing 'More Than A Sham'
  3. Anurag Thakur To Initiate Discussion On Motion Of Thanks In LS, PM's Reply Likely On Jul 2
  4. Karnataka CID Files Chargesheet In POCSO Case Against BJP Leader BS Yediyurappa
  5. Heat Stroke Relief: Ice Bath Technique at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital
Entertainment News
  1. Letitia Wright Indicates ‘Black Panther’ Has ‘Lot Coming Up’ On Marvel Cinematic Universe
  2. ‘Anupamaa’: Life Lessons We Learned From Rupali Ganguly’s Show
  3. Shantanu Maheshwari Talks About What Connects Him Most To Love Stories
  4. Camila Cabello Didn't 'Couple Thing' With Shawn Mendes To Be Her Complete Identity
  5. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3’: Payal Malik Reveals She Didn’t At First Accept Armaan Malik’s Second Marriage
Sports News
  1. Sports News Live Updates: President Murmu Wishes Paris Olympic Athletes; South Africa Reach T20 World Cup Final
  2. India Vs England Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: Eyes On Guyana Weather In 2022 Semis Rematch
  3. Formula 1: Lance Stroll Extends Aston Martin Contract Until At Least 2026
  4. Copa America 2024 Quarter-Finals: Venezuela Through And Jamaica Out As Mexico's Hopes Hang In The Balance
  5. Paraguay Vs Brazil, Copa America 2024: Preview, Prediction, Head-To-Head Record, Key Players
World News
  1. Watch: World’s First Smiling Robot Face Made Of Human Cells
  2. Pakistan Court Rejects Appeals By Imran Khan & Wife To Suspend Sentence In Illegal Marriage Case
  3. Kendall Jenner's Barefoot Romantic Louvre Stroll Has Everyone Talking
  4. US Flags 'Concerning Increase' In Anti-Conversion Laws, Hate Speech In India In New Religious Freedom Report
  5. 'We Can Send You Back To Stone Age’: Israel's Warning To Lebanon As UN Warns Against War
Latest Stories
  1. NEET-UG Paper Leak: CBI Makes First Arrests, Takes 2 Into Custody From Bihar
  2. Nepal's SEE Results 2080 Released: Check Scores Here
  3. Bihar: Girl Narrowly Escapes Lightning Strike In Sitamarhi While Making Reel During Rain | VIDEO
  4. Ayushman Bharat Health Insurance Scheme To Provide 'Free Treatment' To All Citizens Above Age 70
  5. Bill Gates' Daughter Phoebe Confirms Romance With Paul McCartney's Grandson
  6. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office: Prabhas Starrer Beats 'RRR' Premiere Record In North America
  7. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Boxer Neeraj Goyat Becomes First Contestant To Be Evicted After Nominations
  8. Breaking News LIVE: Opposition To Raise NEET Issue In Parliament; Chargesheet Filed Against Yediyurappa In POCSO Case