Tennis

Miami Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online In India

The Miami Open 2024 tennis open starts with some high-profile names missing however the likes of Simona Halep and Carlos Alcaraz could provide the star attraction. Here are the live streaming, schedule, draw and other details

Advertisement
O
Outlook Sports Desk
March 19, 2024
March 19, 2024
       
Mark%20J%20Terrill%2FAP
Carlos Alcaraz will be the favourite again after winning the Indian Wells Open title. Photo: Mark J Terrill/AP
info_icon

The 39th edition of the Miami Open kick-starts from March 19, Tuesday and will go on till March 31. However, prior to the start of the tournament, world no. 1 Novak Djokovic pulled out of Miami Open along with the likes of Stan Wawrinka and Milos Raonic. (More Tennis News)

With many top names in men's singles pulling out, there is one name in women's tennis that will mark her return on the court in the form of former world number one Simon Halep. The tennis star had been on the sideliness for most part of 2023 and was cleared to play after her conclusion to the doping scandal.

Advertisement

Halep has received a wildcard entry along with Venus Williams, Emma Raducanu and Amanda Anisimova. Petra Kvitova is the defending champion but won't be here as she is on maternity leave. Indian Wells champion Iga Swiatek could be the favourite in line but never say never in tennis.

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, serves to Luca Nardi, of Italy, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Monday, March 11, 2024, in Indian Wells, Calif. Nardi won 6-4, 3-6, 6-3. - (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Miami Open 2024: Djokovic Withdraws, Prefers To Balance 'Private And Professional' Life

BY Associated Press (AP)

Daniil Medvedev is the men's singles defending champion and could face a stiff competition from his Indian Wells Open opponent Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner among others.

India's Sumit Nagal is in qualifying action at the Miami Open and if qualified, could enter the main draw.

Advertisement

Draw For Miami Open 2024:

Live Streaming Details For Miami Open 2024:

When and where to watch Miami Open 2024 live in India?

The Miami Open 2024 tennis tournament will be telecast live on the Sony Sports network in India.

Where will the Miami Open 2024 tennis tournament live streamed in India?

One can live stream the Miami Open 2024 tennis tournament on the SonyLiv app and website.

Schedule For Miami Open 2024:

Qualifying: Monday, 18 March – Tuesday, 19 March.
*Main Draw: Wednesday, 20 March – Tuesday, 26 March.
*Wednesday, 27 March – Friday, 29 March.
*Doubles Final: Saturday, 30 March.
*Singles Final: Sunday, 31 March.

*Timings are bound to change.

Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement