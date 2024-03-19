Miami Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online In India

The 39th edition of the Miami Open kick-starts from March 19, Tuesday and will go on till March 31. However, prior to the start of the tournament, world no. 1 Novak Djokovic pulled out of Miami Open along with the likes of Stan Wawrinka and Milos Raonic. (More Tennis News)
With many top names in men's singles pulling out, there is one name in women's tennis that will mark her return on the court in the form of former world number one Simon Halep. The tennis star had been on the sideliness for most part of 2023 and was cleared to play after her conclusion to the doping scandal.
Advertisement
Halep has received a wildcard entry along with Venus Williams, Emma Raducanu and Amanda Anisimova. Petra Kvitova is the defending champion but won't be here as she is on maternity leave. Indian Wells champion Iga Swiatek could be the favourite in line but never say never in tennis.
Daniil Medvedev is the men's singles defending champion and could face a stiff competition from his Indian Wells Open opponent Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner among others.
India's Sumit Nagal is in qualifying action at the Miami Open and if qualified, could enter the main draw.
Advertisement
Draw For Miami Open 2024:
When and where to watch Miami Open 2024 live in India?
The Miami Open 2024 tennis tournament will be telecast live on the Sony Sports network in India.
Where will the Miami Open 2024 tennis tournament live streamed in India?
One can live stream the Miami Open 2024 tennis tournament on the SonyLiv app and website.
Schedule For Miami Open 2024:
Qualifying: Monday, 18 March – Tuesday, 19 March.
*Main Draw: Wednesday, 20 March – Tuesday, 26 March.
*Wednesday, 27 March – Friday, 29 March.
*Doubles Final: Saturday, 30 March.
*Singles Final: Sunday, 31 March.
*Timings are bound to change.