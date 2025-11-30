Inter Miami Vs New York City Live Score, MLS Cup Playoffs: Lionel Messi Looks To Carry MIA Into The Final

Inter Miami vs New York City Live Score, MLS Cup 2025 Playoffs Eastern Conference Final: Follow the play-by-play updates from the MIA vs NYC match at Chase Stadium, on November 30, 2025

Inter Miami Vs New York City Live Score, MLS Cup Playoffs
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi reacts after scoring a goal against New York City FC goalkeeper Matt Freese (49) during the second half of a MLS soccer game, Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, in New York. | Photo: AP/Noah K. Murray
Welcome to the live coverage of the MLS Cup 2025 Playoffs Eastern Conference final between Inter Miami and New York City at Chase Stadium on Sunday, November 30, 2025. Inter Miami host New York City FC at Chase Stadium in the 2025 Eastern Conference Final of the MLS Cup Playoffs with a place in the MLS Cup on the line. Miami come in full of confidence after cruising past FC Cincinnati 4-0 in the semis, powered by Lionel Messi, who added a goal and three assists to his electric postseason tally. NYCFC, meanwhile, earned their spot by upsetting the regular-season top seed. Though their all-time record vs Miami leans in NYCFC’s favour, Miami have dominated recent meetings, including a 4-0 win just a few months ago. With home advantage, Miami’s high-powered attack looks like the key, while NYCFC will lean on their discipline and resilience to pull off the upset. Expect fireworks, and a spot in the MLS Cup on the line.
LIVE UPDATES

Inter Miami vs New York City LIVE Score: Welcome!

We are back with the first MLS Cup Playoffs semi-final match on offer, with New York City travelling to Inter Miami in search of a final berth. Stay tuned for the pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

