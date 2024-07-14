After 50 games, 114 goals and 10 different host cities, Euro 2024 comes to an end on Sunday evening. (Match Report | More Tennis News)
England, featuring in back-to-back European Championship finals, aim to end their 58-year wait for an international honour.
But standing in their way are a Spain side yet to taste defeat in Germany, with the potential of claiming a record fourth title.
Here, we round up the best Euro 2024 social media posts ahead of this evening's final in Berlin.
'I've done my job'
Sunday could prove to be a famous sporting day for Spain, and they are already guaranteed one champion, after Carlos Alcaraz beat Novak Djokovic to retain the Wimbledon title.
Asked for his thoughts on the match after his triumph on Centre Court, Alcaraz - much to chagrin of the English crowd - quipped: "I've already done my job."
Thankfully for Alcaraz, the crowd were quickly back on side, as he explained he will watch the match with his team, albeit he also has the champions' ball to negotiate too. Quite the evening for the youngster!
Back to where it all started
For all of England's 26-man squad, playing in a major final for your country would have merely been a dream when they first got to play the beautiful game.
However, that is now a reality.
From Stourbridge Juniors to Ridgeway Rovers, England Football posted to X a video paying tribute to each players journey.
Final instructions
Ahead of Spain's fifth European Championship final, every little detail must be covered to ensure success on the grandest of stages.
The cameras captured the moment the players entered their final tactical meeting before taking to the pitch in Berlin.
Turn the page
Having gone so close in previous years, England have the opportunity to create history at Euro 2024.
Southgate has come so close to ending the Three Lions' wait for an international honour, and is just one game away from achieving that.
As the nation waits, they were able to relive some of England's best moments in Germany so far.
Gillette, the best a man can get!
As National Anthem's go, England's is one of the most iconic in international football, although many are jokingly calling for it to be replaced.
Musician Tom Grennan is famous for hits such as 'By Your Side' and 'All These Nights', but his vocals for Gillette's latest advert have swept the nation since it first aired on the TV screens.
Grennan shared a video backing the Three Lions ahead of the final, with the players singing the iconic theme tune instead of 'God Save The King'.
World Cup winner's well wishes
For many in England, this evening offers the first opportunity of potentially seeing the Three Lions lift an international trophy for the first time since 1966 World Cup.
Geoff Hurst, whose hat-trick against West Germany secured that title at Wembley, gave his message of support to Southgate and his players.
Spain introduce 27th member of the squad
Just hours before their third meeting with England at the European Championships, Luis de la Fuente welcomed another player to his squad, although he will not feature on the pitch in Berlin.
Barcelona midfielder Gavi, who missed the tournament through injury while on international duty last year, joined up with the squad ahead of the final in Berlin.
The 19-year-old was welcomed by the La Roja head coach and RFEF president Pedro Rocha.
Fleetwood shows his support
Having clinched the Ryder Cup for Team Europe last year, Tommy Fleetwood knows all too well the pressure that comes with the big moments.
The world number 11 is currently taking part in the Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club, and arrived on the final day sporting an England shirt.
And Luke, don't pull your hamstring... again!
With Luke Shaw, who scored in the final of Euro 2020, possibly starting the final in Berlin on Sunday, new Manchester United minority shareholder Jim Ratcliffe had one wish for the club's left-back... to not get injured.
Ratcliffe also praised Kobbie Mainoo for his performances at the tournament, and wished the United duo good luck against Spain.