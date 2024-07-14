Tennis

'I've Done My Job' Quips Alcaraz As Spain And England Gear Up For Berlin Showpiece

Sunday could prove to be a famous sporting day for Spain, and they are already guaranteed one champion, after Carlos Alcaraz beat Novak Djokovic to retain the Wimbledon title

England face Spain in the final of Euro 2024.
info_icon

After 50 games, 114 goals and 10 different host cities, Euro 2024 comes to an end on Sunday evening. (Match Report | More Tennis News)

England, featuring in back-to-back European Championship finals, aim to end their 58-year wait for an international honour. 

But standing in their way are a Spain side yet to taste defeat in Germany, with the potential of claiming a record fourth title. 

Here, we round up the best Euro 2024 social media posts ahead of this evening's final in Berlin.

'I've done my job'

Sunday could prove to be a famous sporting day for Spain, and they are already guaranteed one champion, after Carlos Alcaraz beat Novak Djokovic to retain the Wimbledon title.

Asked for his thoughts on the match after his triumph on Centre Court, Alcaraz - much to chagrin of the English crowd - quipped: "I've already done my job."

Thankfully for Alcaraz, the crowd were quickly back on side, as he explained he will watch the match with his team, albeit he also has the champions' ball to negotiate too. Quite the evening for the youngster!

Back to where it all started

For all of England's 26-man squad, playing in a major final for your country would have merely been a dream when they first got to play the beautiful game. 

Carlos Alcaraz won the Wimbledon final. - null
Wimbledon 2024: Alcaraz Dazzles To See Off Djokovic, Retains All England Club Crown

BY Stats Perform

However, that is now a reality. 

From Stourbridge Juniors to Ridgeway Rovers, England Football posted to X a video paying tribute to each players journey. 

Final instructions

Ahead of Spain's fifth European Championship final, every little detail must be covered to ensure success on the grandest of stages. 

The cameras captured the moment the players entered their final tactical meeting before taking to the pitch in Berlin.  

Turn the page

Having gone so close in previous years, England have the opportunity to create history at Euro 2024. 

Southgate has come so close to ending the Three Lions' wait for an international honour, and is just one game away from achieving that. 

English soccer fans celebrate at the eve of the final match between England and Spain at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, July 13, 2024. - AP/Markus Schreiber
Spain Vs England, Euro 2024 Final: Pubs In UK To See 10mn Extra Pints; Additional £48mn Revenue

BY Outlook Sports Desk

As the nation waits, they were able to relive some of England's best moments in Germany so far. 

Gillette, the best a man can get!

As National Anthem's go, England's is one of the most iconic in international football, although many are jokingly calling for it to be replaced.

Musician Tom Grennan is famous for hits such as 'By Your Side' and 'All These Nights', but his vocals for Gillette's latest advert have swept the nation since it first aired on the TV screens. 

Grennan shared a video backing the Three Lions ahead of the final, with the players singing the iconic theme tune instead of 'God Save The King'.

World Cup winner's well wishes

For many in England, this evening offers the first opportunity of potentially seeing the Three Lions lift an international trophy for the first time since 1966 World Cup. 

Geoff Hurst, whose hat-trick against West Germany secured that title at Wembley, gave his message of support to Southgate and his players. 

Spain introduce 27th member of the squad

Just hours before their third meeting with England at the European Championships, Luis de la Fuente welcomed another player to his squad, although he will not feature on the pitch in Berlin. 

Barcelona midfielder Gavi, who missed the tournament through injury while on international duty last year, joined up with the squad ahead of the final in Berlin. 

The 19-year-old was welcomed by the La Roja head coach and RFEF president Pedro Rocha. 

Fleetwood shows his support

Having clinched the Ryder Cup for Team Europe last year, Tommy Fleetwood knows all too well the pressure that comes with the big moments.

The world number 11 is currently taking part in the Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club, and arrived on the final day sporting an England shirt. 

And Luke, don't pull your hamstring... again!

With Luke Shaw, who scored in the final of Euro 2020, possibly starting the final in Berlin on Sunday, new Manchester United minority shareholder Jim Ratcliffe had one wish for the club's left-back... to not get injured. 

Ratcliffe also praised Kobbie Mainoo for his performances at the tournament, and wished the United duo good luck against Spain. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India-A Women Tour Of Australia 2024 Live Streaming: Squad, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  2. England's Chris Woakes Not 'Ruling Out' Leading Role At The Ashes
  3. India Vs Zimbabwe, 5th T20I: What Captains Shubman Gill, Sikandar Raza Said After The Match
  4. IND Vs ZIM, 5th T20I: Men In Blue Beat Zimbabwe By 42 Runs In Final Match To Take Series 4-1
  5. IND Vs ZIM, 5th T20I Highlights: India Beat Zimbabwe By 42 Runs In Harare, Take Series 4-1
Football News
  1. English Premier League: Manchester United Bring In Dutch Striker Joshua Zirkzee
  2. Manchester United Defender Tyrell Malacia Returns To Individual Training
  3. ENG Vs ESP, Final: Will Lamine Yamal Play? How Germany Labour Laws Thwart Spain's Young Talent In Extra Time
  4. ENG Vs ESP Final: Southgate Needs UEFA Euro Win To Be Considered England Great - Carragher
  5. ENG Vs ESP, UEFA Euro 2024 Final: Yamal Will Be Difficult To Stop - England Captain Kane
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024: Still More To Come From 'Incredible' Carlos Alcaraz, Says Novak Djokovic
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic Living Childhood Dream Despite Final Defeat
  3. 'I've Done My Job' Quips Alcaraz As Spain And England Gear Up For Berlin Showpiece
  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Carlos Alcaraz Final Highlights, Wimbledon 2024: Spaniard Retains Crown
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Back-To-Back Champion Carlos Alcaraz 'Repeating The Dream'
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News July 14 Highlights: Trump Shooting, Israel-Gaza War, NEET Updates & More
  2. Yogi Adityanath Says ‘Overconfidence’ Hurt BJP's Expectations In Lok Sabha Elections
  3. RSS-Backed ABVP Alleged Congress Youth Wing Vandalised DU Student Union Office
  4. 'A Hundred Million': PM Modi's X Followers Cross 100M, More Than Taylor Swift Or Biden
  5. Teenager Shoots Dead 32-Year-Old Patient At GTB Hospital In Delhi
Entertainment News
  1. Taylor Swift Performs In Milan After 13 Years, Wears New ‘Fearless’ And ‘Tortured Poet’ Dresses
  2. Here's Why Randeep Hooda Bought 200 Tickets Worth Rs 50,000 Each While Filming For 'Swantantrya Veer Savarkar'
  3. Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2' Gets Trimmed By 20 Minutes After Negative Reviews: Report
  4. Bakhtiyaar Irani Reveals He Was Replaced By A 'Bigger Name' At The Last Minute In 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'
  5. Prithviraj Sukumaran-Amala Paul Starrer 'Aadujeevitham' Gets Its OTT Release Date - Check Details Inside
US News
  1. Taylor Swift Performs In Milan After 13 Years, Wears New ‘Fearless’ And ‘Tortured Poet’ Dresses
  2. Video Of Trump's Assassin Saying 'I Hate Trump' Going Viral | Is It Really Him?
  3. 'Dangerous Times Ahead': Elon Musk Reveals Two Assassination Attempts, Endorses Trump
  4. '...Tried To Alert The Authorities': Witness Describes Seeing Gunman Before Trump Rally Attack
  5. Photos: Donald Trump Shot Through His Ear At Butler Rally Shooting
World News
  1. Mohammed Deif Alive, Says Hamas, After Israeli Strike Kills At Least 90
  2. Taylor Swift Performs In Milan After 13 Years, Wears New ‘Fearless’ And ‘Tortured Poet’ Dresses
  3. Donald Trump Survives Assassination Attempt In Pennsylvania Rally; Shooter Dead
  4. Video Of Trump's Assassin Saying 'I Hate Trump' Going Viral | Is It Really Him?
  5. Kate Middleton Arrives At Wimbledon In Rare Public Sighting Since Cancer Diagnosis Announcement
Latest Stories
  1. Bastille Day 2024: Military Parade, Fireworks & Paris Olympics Torch Relay To Mark France's National Holiday
  2. Tamil Nadu BSP Chief Murder: Police Says 1 Accused Killed In Encounter In Tiruvallur
  3. John Cena On Meeting Shah Rukh Khan At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding: He's Had A Positive Effect On My Life
  4. Imran Khan Arrested Again Hours After Acquittal In Illegal Marriage Case | List Of Cases Against Ex-Pak PM
  5. Trump Rally Shooting: FBI Confirms Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump; Gunman Among 2 Dead | Top Points
  6. Sports News July 14 Highlights: Carlos Alcaraz Wins Wimbledon 2024; India Beat Zimbabwe In 5th T20I
  7. Who Shot Donald Trump? 20-Year-Old Thomas Matthew Crooks Identified As Shooter | What We Know
  8. Breaking News July 14 Highlights: Trump Shooting, Israel-Gaza War, NEET Updates & More