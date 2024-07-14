Carlos Alcaraz conducted a virtuoso Centre Court performance to tame Novak Djokovic in the final of the Wimbledon 2024 gentlemen's event on Sunday (July 14). A straight-sets win in two-and-a-half hours ensured a fourth Grand Slam singles title for the 21-year-old Spaniard. For the Serbian great, it was a humbling experience for all his racquet-ty recitals. (Highlights | More Tennis News)
It's hard to remember the last time Djokovic looked so helpless in a Grand Slam final, and this was testament to Alcaraz's brilliance. The Serbian never really seemed to stand a chance in the re-match of last year's Wimbledon title clash, which had been an intense five-setter.
In contrast, Sunday's match was a one-sided affair with Djokovic only finding rhythm and resistance towards the end of the third set, when he saved three championship points to force a tie-break.
But the lad from El Palmar, Murcia (Spain) held firm in the crunch moments and converted his fourth championship point to retain his Wimbledon crown. The final scoreline read 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4). With that, Alcaraz clinched his fourth Grand Slam title after as many final appearances - a 100% win record that any elite tennis player would be envious of.
The Spaniard joins the legendary Roger Federer as the only men to win their first four grand slam finals. Alcaraz also became the sixth man in the Open era (1968 onwards) to claim the French Open and Wimbledon titles in the same year.
Any tennis enthusiast knows that the clay court and grass-court surfaces play like chalk and cheese, and to annex the so-called 'Channel Slam' - French Open and Wimbledon trophies in the same year - is one of the most difficult crossovers across sports.
Alcaraz joins Rod Laver, Bjorn Borg, Rafael Nadal, Federer and Djokovic himself in the prestigious list of champions to have achieved that feat. The 21-year-old is the youngest in the bunch to have done this double.
On the other end, Djokovic missed the opportunity to claim a record-equalling eight Wimbledon title, as also a record-breaking 25th Major title.