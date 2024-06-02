Tennis

French Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime, Enters Third Straight QFs

Aged 21 years and 28 days old, Carlos Alcaraz is the youngest player to reach the French Open quarter-finals in three consecutive years since Novak Djokovic (2006 to 2008)

Carlos Alcaraz (right) shakes hands with Felix Auger-Aliassime.
info_icon

Carlos Alcaraz advanced to his third successive French Open quarter-final, after a commanding straight-sets victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime. (Full Coverage | Tennis News)

The Spaniard, who has dropped just a single set across his four matches so far, wrapped up a dominant 6-3 6-3 6-1 success in two hours and 20 minutes on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Auger-Aliassime, appearing in round four for the second time in three years at Roland-Garros, was affected by a groin issue during the second set, but the 21st seed was no match for an inspired Alcaraz.

After the pair exchanged breaks early in the opening set, the third seed broke in game eight on the way to drawing first blood.

Alcaraz then stole the advantage in the second set when he broke to 15 in game five, and followed suit in the ninth to double his lead.

The reigning Wimbledon champion was going from strength to strength, and raced into a 4-0 lead in set three, before wrapping up another dominant win that sets up a mouth-watering quarter-final clash with 2021 runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Data Debrief: Three in a row for Carlitos

Aged 21 years and 28 days old, Alcaraz is the youngest player to reach the French Open quarter-finals in three consecutive years since Novak Djokovic (2006 to 2008).

The Spaniard has now won each of the last 36 matches he has played at grand slams against players ranked outside the ATP's top 20.

