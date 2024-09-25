Carlos Alcaraz welcomed the addition of Rafael Nadal to Spain's Davis Cup team, but hopes the tournament in November is not the 22-time grand slam champion's last. (More Tennis News)
Nadal, who last featured alongside Alcaraz in the doubles at the Paris Olympics, has hinted that his glittering career could come to an end at the conclusion of this season.
The 38-year-old Spaniard was forced to withdraw from last weekend's Laver Cup while also pulling out of the US Open, a tournament he has won on four previous occasions.
Nadal was a surprise inclusion in Spain's Davis Cup squad, and will join Alcaraz, Roberto Bautista Agut, Pablo Carreno and Marcel Granollers for the tournament in Malaga.
"It's always great having Rafa around. I miss him. I'm not going to lie, I missed him in the Laver Cup," Alcaraz said.
"Obviously, as much time as I can spend with him, it's a privilege for me.
"I don't want to think that it's a potential last dance for him in Malaga. I just want to enjoy seeing him on court as much as I can.
"It's great support having him in the team. He can bring a lot of experience to the Davis Cup."
But for Alcaraz, his attention has now swiftly turned to the China Open, kickstarting his campaign in Beijing against Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard on Friday.
The Spaniard, who was stunned at the US Open in the second round against Botic van de Zandschulp, led Bjorn Borg's Team Europe to victory in Berlin last week.
Alcaraz managed eight points for Team Europe during the 2024 edition of the Laver Cup, earning more points than any other player in a single edition of the tournament.
And the world number three believes his latest string of performances was the perfect preparation for the China Open.
"I played great matches in the Laver Cup, which helped me a lot to have more confidence coming to this tournament," Alcaraz told reporters in Beijing.
"I beat Ben Shelton, who was playing great, and Taylor Fritz, who came from the final in New York.
"Having those victories, it's great for my confidence and level to come here with extra energy knowing I'm ready to get a good result, knowing that I have a really tough draw."