ATP Finals: Victorious Jannik Sinner 'Surprised' Himself With 2024 Success

Jannik Sinner is the seventh player in the Open Era to win the ATP Finals on home soil, and the first since Andy Murray in 2016, as he collected his Tour-leading 70th win of the campaign

Jannik Sinner says he has surprised himself in 2024 after capping off his incredible year with a maiden ATP Finals title on Sunday. (More Tennis News)

Sinner beat Taylor Fritz in straight sets in Turin to claim his eighth title of the season and become the first Italian champion in the competition.

He is the seventh player in the Open Era to win the ATP Finals on home soil, and the first since Andy Murray in 2016, as he collected his Tour-leading 70th win of the campaign. 

The 23-year-old, who had already confirmed his year-end number-one ranking in October, was delighted to finish the season on a high.

"It's amazing, it's my first title in Italy, and it means so much to me," said Sinner. "It's something very special.

"I just tried to understand what works best for each opponent, trying to play my best possible tennis. That was the key.

"It was a very high-level tournament from my side. At times, I couldn't have played better, so I am very happy."

Speaking to Sky Sports shortly after, he added: "Honestly, I have surprised myself the whole year at times, but in my mind, I know how much work I put in and how many sacrifices I have made to be in this position.

"I just try to play in the present moment."

Fritz, the first American to reach the final of the ATP Finals and US Open in the same season since Andre Agassi in 1999, will go into 2025 as the world number four.

The 27-year-old, who also lost to Sinner in the US Open showpiece, remained upbeat despite his defeat, revelling in his success over the past 12 months instead.

"It's been a really good week for me. Obviously, it's a good way to end the year. It gives me a lot of confidence finishing the season like this," Fritz said.

"Something I told my team in 2023 when I hit world number five for a week right before I was defending the Indian Wells title, was 'That's crazy, I'm five in the world, look at all these guys ranked behind me that are probably better than me'.

"Back then I was five, but I didn't feel like I was five. Now I'm ranked where I'm at. I feel like I belong.

"It's a different feeling. It's been a great year. That gives me a lot of confidence to have that belief. That's a huge part of having the big results. The goal I set for myself at the start of the year was to finish top five."

