ATP Finals 2024: Sinner Happy To Come Through 'Very Tough Match' Against Fritz

Sinner improved his record over Fritz to 3-1 with a 6-4 6-4 victory in Turin, going level with Alexander Zverev with a Tour-leading 67th victory of the season

Jannik Sinner beat Taylor Fritz at the ATP Finals on Tuesday
Jannik Sinner insisted he was prepared for the "aggressive" Taylor Fritz in their first meeting since the US Open final in September at the ATP Finals on Tuesday. (More Tennis News)

Sinner improved his record over Fritz to 3-1 with a 6-4 6-4 victory in Turin, going level with Alexander Zverev with a Tour-leading 67th victory of the season. 

The Italian now sits at the top of the Ilie Nastase Group after two games, and faces Daniil Medvedev on Thursday, with the Russian beating Alex de Minaur in straight sets. 

"It was a very tough match. We got to know each other from a grand slam final," Sinner said. 

"We knew exactly what to expect today. He was very aggressive, but I was prepared too. I just tried to serve well in the important moments.

"In the return positions, his quality of tennis was very, very high, so I was struggling to return his serve, but I was happy with the situation. 

"It was a very important day for me today, and I'm very happy that I got through."

Sinner fought off tough resistance from Fritz in front of a home crowd in Turin, hitting 22 winners compared to his opponent's 19.

Fritz had initially earned the first break point of the match, but was unable to make it count before fighting back from 0-40 to level the first set at 4-4.

Sinner ultimately piled the pressure on to win the first set and capitalised on a double fault in the second to break Fritz and win. Fritz will now face de Minaur on Thursday.

