SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2022: Clarity Of Role Helping Wanindu Hasaranga At Royal Challengers Bangalore

Wanindu Hasaranga (21) became the second player in IPL 2022 to get past 20-wicket mark. He is currently second behind Yuzvendra Chahal (22).

Wanindu Hasaranga (L) and Faf du Plessis in all smiles after their win over SRH in IPL 2022. IPL

Updated: 08 May 2022 9:44 pm

Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga on Sunday said the clarity of his role as a wicket-taking bowler in the Royal Challengers Bangalore side was helping him in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

The spin-bowling all-rounder, who became the most expensive Sri Lankan player in IPL history when RCB bought him for a whopping Rs 10.75 crore at this year's auction, returned with figures of 5/18 to inflict a fourth straight loss on Sunrisers Hyderabad.

“I’m a wicket-taking bowler and the team also thinks like that. I try to bowl a lot of dot balls and try to get wickets. That's my role in the team,” Hasaranga said at the post-match media interaction after RCB's 67-run win over SRH.

With his fifer, Hasaranga (21 wickets) became the second player in this IPL to get past 20-wicket mark and he is currently at the second spot behind Yuzvendra Chahal (22). After dismissing Aiden Markram, Hasaranga returned to have the wickets of Nicholas Pooran and Jagadeesha Suchith in successive overs.

He then finished off his spell with a double-wicket maiden. “I'm really happy for my position right now. I try to take wickets in middle overs, and put pressure on the opposition.

“This year, four players from Sri Lanka are doing really well, especially Maheesh Theekshana (Chennai), Dushmantha Chameera (Lucknow) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Punjab). For us our three main bowlers playing in this IPL, that's good experience for us when we go back to Sri Lanka.”

Uncapped pace sensation Umran Malik once again had a below-par outing as he leaked 20 runs in the first over and Hasaranga said the strategy was to go after him up front to put early pressure on him.

“He (Umran Malik) bowled fast, a lot of back of the length deliveries. On this wicket, there was not much bounce, it was good to bat, so that's why our batters took on him in the first over. He got under pressure after we scored 20 runs against him. That was the plan we had against him,” he concluded.  

