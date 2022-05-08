IPL 2022, SRH Vs RCB, Live Cricket Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore Win Toss, Opt To Bat First

Captains Speak Kane Williamson (SRH): It is important for us we do the job with the ball upfront. Have two changes. Abbott and Gopal miss out. Farooqi and Suchith come in. Faf du Plessis (RCB): Nice to win the toss from Kane, he's been winning the tosses. Big confidence for the group from the previous game. We are playing with same team.



Playing XIs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood



Toss Faf du Plessis have won the toss and Royal Challengers Bangalore have chosen to bat first.

COVID Scare Delhi Capitals have been hit by COVID-19 again as a DC net bowler has tested positive hours before the scheduled start of their IPL 2022 match against Chennai Super Kings in Pune. The BCCI has asked the team members to stay in their hotel rooms until further notice.

Big Boys Missing The superstar players on both sides have been below par this season. If Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell have struggled in IPL 2022, Kane Williamson has not been able to convert his time and opportunity as an opener to his liking. The good news is both teams have found young men like Rajat Patidar and Mahipal Lomror (RCB), Aiden Markram and Shashank Singh (SRH) to make important and timely contributions.

Horror memories The last time, SRH and RCB met in IPL 2022, Bangalore suffered a batting meltdown. RCB were all out for 68 in 16.1 overs, undone by the pace of Marco Jansen, T. Natarajan and Umran Malik. Hyderabad won the match by nine wickets. But since then, Jansen lost his place in the SRH side while Natarajan is currently injured.