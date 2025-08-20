Rick Carlisle Contract News: Indiana Pacers Extend Deal After Fine NBA Finals Run - Report

Rick Carlisle will be drawing up plays for the Indiana Pacers for the foreseeable future.
Carlisle agreed to a multi-year extension with the Pacers on Tuesday, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein.
The news comes a little less than two months after Indiana's storybook season ended in the NBA Finals with a Game 7 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
It was only the second time the franchise made the NBA Finals, and its first trip there since 2000.
Carlisle, 65, was named the NBA Coach of the Year in 2001-02 after his first season as a pro coach while with the Detroit Pistons, and he later led the Dallas Mavericks to the 2011 NBA title.
Over his 23 seasons as an NBA coach, Carlisle has amassed a 993-860 record. His 993 wins rank 11th all time, and second only to Doc Rivers (1,162) among active coaches.
In four seasons since taking over as coach of the Pacers in 2021-22, Carlisle has led the team to a 157-171 record with a pair of surprising trips to the Eastern Conference finals.
The Pacers went 50-32 this past regular season to notch their most victories since 2013-14, before going on their improbable run to the NBA Finals, where they came within one win of the franchise's first title.
A return trip to the Finals in 2025-26 will be much more difficult for Indiana considering Tyrese Haliburton will miss the season after tearing his Achilles in Game 7 against the Thunder and Myles Turner signed with the Milwaukee Bucks as a free agent last month.