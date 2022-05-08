SRH Vs RCB: Virat Kohli Gets Out On First-Ball Duck For Sixth Time In IPL, Here Are The Bowlers Who Dismissed Him

Virat Kohli failed with the bat once again in IPL 2022 on Sunday. He was dismissed for a first-ball duck by Sunrisers Hyderabad left-arm orthodox Jagadeesha Suchith at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Suchith bowled the first ball of the innings on Kohli’s pads and the latter flicked it straight to short midwicket to continue his miserable form in the ongoing season.

This was the sixth time in the history of IPL that the former RCB skipper was dismissed for a golden duck. It was also his third golden duck this season. Earlier, he got out on the first ball of his innings for two consecutive times. Coincidentally, his last first-ball duck also came against the same team – Sunrisers Hyderabad. On April 23, Kohli was dismissed for a first-ball zero at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium. His third golden duck of the ongoing season had come against Lucknow Super Giants on April 19.

Here is the list of bowlers who have dismissed Kohli for a golden duck in IPL –

Jagadeesha Suchith – RCB vs SRH, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 2022

Marco Jansen – RCB vs SRH, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 2022

Dushmanta Chameera – RCB vs LSG, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai, 2022

Nathan Coulter-Nile – RCB vs KKR, Eden Gardens, Kolkata in 2017

Sandeep Sharma – RCB vs PBKS, Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru in 2014

Ashish Nehra – RCB vs MI, Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru in 2008

Talking about Kohli’s form this season, he has scored only 193 runs across 11 games at an average of 21.60 and a strike rate of 111.92.

Here is how fans reacted to Kohli's latest golden duck:

Its third golden duck for the superhero of IPL this season. Never expecting... #ViratKohli — Devotee (@ichbingopi) May 8, 2022

The day he would stop smiling like this after getting out & have that hunger again to beat the bowlers then I would believe he is back... But unfortunately THAT Virat Kohli is left far behind from us💔

Still love u yaar❤#ViratKohli #IPL2022 #RCBvSRH #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/eAflSfDMny — Jalebi ✨ (@Kohl_eye) May 8, 2022

Golden duck for Virat Kohli.🤦‍♂️#ViratKohli

The man to make the greatest rise in the history of cricket and the man who had worst downfall in history of cricket 🧐

life is very hard! even if you are one of the greatest #cricket pic.twitter.com/xorv7g9kW9 — WaQar Azam ✪ (@iamwazam) May 8, 2022

What I know is, Virat was looking in good touch in pre match, was confident.Had he left that ball I know he would've played Bhuvi and all bowlers good, he was hungry this time. But it's all not worth it, unless you execute in onset. Got your back,Virat.Look on it❤️#ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/z3MDLgugE1 — Aryan Pandey (@imaryan_1828) May 8, 2022

Meanwhile, some fans also trolled Kohli post his dismissal on Sunday.

Third time a golden duck...anyways good for RCB. The more he plays the more damage he inflicts.#ViratKohli #SRHvRCB pic.twitter.com/ZXuy5IAFos — Swara (@SwaraMsdian) May 8, 2022

While former India head coach Ravi Shastri had suggested Virat Kohli to pull out of IPL if he feels the need to do it, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had showed his trust in the player and expected him to get runs under his belt.